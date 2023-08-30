Caribbean Global Awards 2023,is a prestigious event that recognises and celebrates outstanding achievements by Caribbean nationals, descendants and including those who have impacted the Caribbean Global community. The ceremony will take place on 30.9.2023 at Leonardo Royal Hotels St Paul's 10 Godliman St, in London, beginning at 18:00.



This year's awards ceremony promises to be a truly exceptional inaugural event, gathering the most prominent names and influential figures from the technology, health, academic, law, architecture and community. The Caribbean Global Awards have already gained a reputation as an event that will honour exceptional innovation, leadership, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible and beyond expectations.



Key highlights of the event include:



1. Recognition of Outstanding Achievements: The awards will recognise individuals, companies, and initiatives that have demonstrated exceptional contributions and impact.



2. Inspiring Keynote Speakers: Esteemed thought leaders and industry veterans will share insights, trends, and perspectives that are shaping the future of Caribbean unity.



3. Networking Opportunities: The ceremony provides a unique platform for professionals to connect, collaborate, and build valuable relationships with like-minded peers.



4. Exclusive Media Access: As a valued member of the press, key media will have the opportunity to conduct interviews, capture memorable moments, and gain exclusive insights into the minds of industry leaders.



