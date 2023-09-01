The hair and beauty industry’s national training provider, Kleek Apprenticeships has acquired the Colchester-based Easi Hairdressing Academy, a move which complements their existing academies, further strengthens their training provision in the Southeast of England and initiates the next phase in their ongoing development programme.



Kleek Apprenticeships have academy bases in the Northeast of England and the Home Counties, and the news cements its position as the UK’s leading national provider of specialist hair and beauty training.



“Hot on the heels of our 2023 rebranding and renewed Ofsted Outstanding rating, this expansion is incredibly exciting for everyone at Kleek Apprenticeships,” said Managing Director, Tina Ockerby. “It means we can bring our brand of exceptional high-quality training to more apprentices and salons across the southeast and help to nurture the best talent in the industry.”



“As we continue to further enhance our award-winning services, we can’t wait to share our experience and expertise with the current and future intake of apprentices that use the Academy in Colchester, whilst ensuring all our salon employers are fully involved and central to their apprentices’ learning journeys.”



More about Kleek Apprenticeships:



Kleek Apprenticeships (formerly known as Saks Education) has been the nation’s leading trailblazer in hair and beauty training since its foundation in 1999. Following exponential growth, they are now recognised as the number one training provider in the Hair and Beauty industry.



With almost 25 years of experience in delivering work-based apprenticeships, Kleek Apprenticeships has trained more than 7,000 apprentices in over 800 salons nationwide.



Rated Outstanding since 2006, they deliver a full suite of Level 2 and Level 3 Hairdressing, Beauty Therapy and Barbering qualifications, as well as additional short course and assessor courses through Kleek Training.



