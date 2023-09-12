TWW Yachts celebrates seven motor yacht deliveries in 12 months



TWW Yachts is excited to announce the successful delivery of seven motor yachts in just 12 months. The international brokerage house, headquartered in Monaco, has collaborated closely with its numerous partners to commemorate this streak of achievements through the multimedia campaign 'TWW Yachts: Built on Trust’.

The campaign integrates insights from industry experts and previously never-before-seen footage.

“Our client retention rates are brilliant, and we earn a great deal of business through referrals. This is all honestly thanks to the team’s tireless commitment and the expertise they apply to every project,” says Vikki Daras, Head of Marketing at TWW Yachts.





The market demand for 50-metre sub-500 GT superyachts is robust. This is a segment in which TWW Yachts is highly active, with most of the new builds falling into this category. However, shipyards have ingeniously shifted the norm, ushering in a new trend: sub-500 GT yachts larger than 50 metres. Sanlorenzo and Admiral have particularly excelled in this sector. Commenting on SILVER STAR, the second hull from the Admiral S-Force 55 series, listed for sale with TWW Yachts, Broker Jean Claude explains, “By extending the overall length beyond 50 metres, the yacht’s profile achieves sleeker and more elegant lines, the owner feels satisfied to own a larger yacht and – most importantly – the spacious open decks maximise the enjoyment of outdoor living onboard.”





EMERALD|Feadship|Custom|50.4m|467 GT EMERALD was a labour of love. She’s the result of a serious 16-month refit, which included a 1.8-metre stern extension at Balk Shipyard in the Netherlands that brought her to her current length of 50.4m. The classic 1990’s Feadship remodelled by her experienced European owners, has all the modern trappings from the 21st Century and the charm of the pre millennial styling by De Voogt Naval Architects . “Those who appreciate a classic yacht will love how her exterior design has been preserved, while the yacht as a whole has been given many brilliant new features to make life onboard unforgettable,” says David Westwood, Principal Partner at TWW Yachts. “She’s a proud and popular addition to our charter fleet.”

ALUNYA|Benetti|B.Now 50m|499 GT Despite being the sixth hull from the successful B.Now 50m series, ALUNYA is the second from the series to feature Benetti’s Oasis Deck – a 36 square-metre outdoor living space and beach club. She’ll make her world debut at the Monaco Yacht Show. “ALUNYA was well into construction when she joined the market, yet our clients still had plenty of time to personalise her to their taste,” says Michael White, Principal Partner at TWW Yachts. “We’re proud to have managed her during the final year of construction and it was a pleasure to work with the owner and incredible team at Benetti.



SILVER STAR|Admiral|S-Force 55|499 GT SILVER STAR is special – she’s the sistership to GECO, one of the most sought-after charter yachts, and features an entirely bespoke interior design by fashion magnate Giorgio Armani. Her owner made plans to upgrade to a larger yacht before she hit the water. SILVER STAR is a rare opportunity to take ownership of a new superyacht and bypass the congested build queues. “The heavy workload enjoyed by most shipyards as a result of the strong orders of 2021- 2022 stretches the delivery time of new-build projects beyond what many buyers deem acceptable,” explains Jean-Claude Carme. “This is why the opportunity of purchasing a brand-new yacht, immediately available, such as SILVER STAR, is unique in today’s marketplace.”





GREY|Tankoa|S501|499 GT GREY’s reception has been fantastic. She’s been well-received by the industry, the press, and charter guests. She’s the fifth hull from Tankoa’s S501 series, but you’d never know it. She’s spacious and feels much larger than her predecessors. She also has phenomenal audio visual equipment, which includes a full outdoor entertainment suite and a C-Seed screen on her bow. “GREY’s interior is one of the finest I have ever seen on any yacht of this size,” says David Westwood. “The six suites, including two customised suites on the main deck, can accommodate up to 12 overnight guests. There is also space for up to nine crew.”





R.M.F.|Sanlorenzo|52Steel|499 GT R.M.F., the seventh hull from the successful Sanlorenzo 52Steel series, was resold with TWW Yachts introducing the new buyer very late in construction. A swift refit had her ready for the 2023 Mediterranean season. “We’re particularly proud of R.M.F. as we sold her off-market at the time and restyled her exterior and interior in a compressed three-month period,” says David Westwood. “R.M.F. is a fantastic addition to our charter fleet; we’ve had more than five weeks of charter booked for this season already.”





NEVER SAY NEVER AGAIN|Benetti|B.Yond 37M|431 GT The first yacht in the B.YOND 37M series was truly groundbreaking in every sense. It offers a huge volume for the length of the vessel, the guest areas are stunning, and the main deck with uninterrupted views from the cockpit to the bow is unbelievable. Featuring the E-Mode hybrid propulsion system, the yacht has the range to explore far and wide. When the B.YOND hull became available off-market during the latter stages of construction, James Hall knew it was perfect for one of his long-standing clients. The buyer was able to move quickly to secure the vessel decisively. Delivered as GOGA – the original project name – she was swiftly renamed NEVER SAY NEVER AGAIN before the owner used her for the first time. “It was a real pleasure to work on such a groundbreaking project through to completion and handover, working closely with the owner, his team, and the yard,” James Hall comments.





JACQPOT|Riva|68’ Diable|46.5 GT For those seeking a sleek, sporty motor yacht accommodating family outings or weekends, Riva's JACQPOT is a compelling option. As the second of its kind available in US waters, the fifth hull from the Diable 68 series is a stunning 68-foot sports yacht that can host up to 12 guests, with overnight space for three. Powered by twin V12 MAN engines, JACQPOT cruises at 33 knots and tops at 37 knots, making trips to the Bahamas effortless. TWW Yachts managed her build, specifications, and delivery. JACQPOT is on the market and listed with TWW Yachts.



Further information about any of the mentioned new builds is available via TWW Yachts.



About TWW Yachts

TWW Yachts has dedicated, dynamic teams across charter, sales, management, and new construction.

