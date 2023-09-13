LONDON, 12th September 2023 - Even in today’s technologically advanced world, there are many issues and concerns that need addressing within the healthcare industry. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed a large number of vulnerabilities in healthcare systems worldwide, reinforcing their significance, along with the importance of technological progress and global collaboration.





Recognised international video publisher, TBD Media Group, is thrilled to introduce its revolutionary Global Health campaign, which aims to highlight the progression and advancements that are taking place within healthcare systems worldwide.





By supporting the international business community through impactful storytelling, TBD Media has acknowledged the need for innovative and forward thinking solutions, in order to address the healthcare industry’s issues. By bringing together leading experts, specialists, and organisations that span across various sectors, the progression and improvement of global health solutions will be clear.





TBD Media’s Global Health campaign encompasses a series of interviews, articles, and videos that will feature a diverse array of health-focused projects. By utilising cutting-edge technology and compelling narratives, TBD Media is expediting meaningful communication between brands, stakeholders, and the general public, all over the world.





The CEO of TBD Media Group said, "Undoubtedly, quality healthcare should be accessible to all. Here at TBD Media, we are committed to leveraging the media's influence to illuminate pressing health concerns. Our aspiration is to motivate individuals to take charge of their well-being, thus collectively constructing a healthier and more resilient global community."





Individuals, organisations, and communities are warmly welcomed to come together and engage in TBD’s Global Health campaign, collaborating towards a future where everyone has the opportunity to lead a healthy and fulfilling life.





For more information about the Global Health Campaign please visit: https://www.reuters.com/plus/tbd-media-group/connect-people-...





Companies featured in this campaign include:

Abbott: Self-testing breaks barriers to increase access to health information

Colgate: Working to foster positive change, ensuring a healthier future for all

Novartis: Forging partnerships for global health equity





