BURGER & LOBSTER LAUNCHES £10 WHOLE LOBSTER FOR NATIONAL LOBSTER DAY ACROSS ALL LONDON RESTAURANTS

September 2023, London: With September marking the end of the summer season and the annual celebration of National Lobster Day, London’s favourite home of all things surf and turf are delivering a legendary offer to guests for one day and one day only - £10 whole lobster and lobster rolls.



This month, Burger & Lobster are on a mission to celebrate all things lobster, entice new and returning guests into their restaurants for the big day and more importantly, continue bringing half of its namesake offering to the masses at an unbeatable price without compromising on quality.



Seafood-loving diners can enjoy a selection of both locally-supplied, British Isles lobsters alongside the restaurant’s classic Canadian wild-caught lobsters at a fraction of their regular price - steamed or grilled to perfection. Or indulge in one of their beloved lobster rolls dressed with lemon mayo, chives and served in a toasted brioche bun. Each comes served with a portion of crisp B&L fries and their signature unctuous lemon and garlic butter, included in the £10 price point.



The premium eatery chain is no stranger to offering a good deal, known for serving well-priced and indulgent fare in plush settings with guests now being able to enjoy an even more elevated experience as the chain’s estate recently underwent a complete refurbishment this year.



In anticipation of National Lobster Day, Misha Zelman, Founder and CEO at Burger & Lobster Restaurant Group says: “We're not just celebrating lobsters, we're celebrating the extraordinary collaboration between our dedicated suppliers, our cherished restaurant guests and our esteemed peers within the industry. To honour this partnership, we're thrilled to give away £10 lobsters and lobster rolls to all our guests on National Lobster Day in London. It's a small token of our appreciation for the unwavering support that fuels our passion for delivering the finest lobsters to your plate. I look forward to celebrating this Lobster Festival with as many of you as possible”



The offer of £10 lobsters and £10 lobster rolls will be available all-day, for one day only on Monday 25th September 2023 across all Burger & Lobster restaurants. The promotion will also be available to customers ordering via Deliveroo on National Lobster Day.



Burger & Lobster was launched in Mayfair by four schoolmates in 2011. They had set out to open a restaurant focusing on perfecting the craft of just one or two main ingredients. Since then, Burger & Lobster have been bringing live, wild Atlantic lobsters and prime-cut Nebraskan burgers to fun and passionate personalities around the world who share their appetite for creativity. Simplicity is at the core of the Burger & Lobster concept, with respect for great food and quality service. With nine sites in London, two in New York, two in Singapore and a further three in Bangkok, Genting and Kuwait City all restaurants feature live lobsters that are flown in from Nova Scotia, Canada, and beef from the cattle ranchers in Nebraska. The restaurants work tirelessly with the families that supply the ingredients to this mono-product offer to ensure the absolute best quality.

Website: www.burgerandlobster.com - Social Media: Instagram: @Burgerandlobster|Facebook: @burgerandlobster

