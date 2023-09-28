The engineering industry has seen the biggest month-on-month decline in job applications than any sector, that’s according to the latest data from the world’s largest network of job boards, Broadbean Technology.







The firm’s data revealed that, while the number of new jobs rose marginally, up 1% between July and August, the number of applications has fallen by a startling 33%. When the data is compared to figures from 2022, vacancies have declined by 11% while applications have dropped by 25%, highlighting the challenges that many engineering employers are facing when hiring.







Alex Fourlis, Managing Director of Broadbean Technology, commented on the data:







“The engineering sector has arguably fared worse than any other over the past few months, with the latest fall in new applications highlighting a concerning state of affairs for employers. The growth in new roles suggests that firms want to hire, but the ongoing decline in applications indicates that the skills they need just aren’t available in the current climate. Engineering employers have battled skills shortages for a long time now, but the annual comparisons suggest that the problem is worsening, rather than improving, which should raise alarm bells for businesses that have already gone to extensive efforts to boost their hiring. These organisations are already competing with their rivals for skills, but this war for talent is likely to intensify if the skills shortages continue on their current path.”























