Nazarbayev University (NU) has debuted in the top 30 percent of international research universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2024, an outstanding result for a university just over a decade old.



Ranking 1904 universities from more than 100 countries, NU secured an entry position in the range of 501-600, demonstrating the best performance amongst universities in Kazakhstan and the wider region of Central Asia and the Caucasus. In the 2024 ranking, Kazakhstan is represented by a total of four universities, with Nazarbayev University now leading the list.



The Chairman of the NU Board of Trustees, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, noted, “This impressive result validates Kazakhstan’s decision to establish Nazarbayev University as a world-class research-intensive university for the country and the region. This ranking reflects the diligence, talent, and ambition of the entire Nazarbayev University community. It recognises the position of the university as an established leader of higher education in Central Asia.”



NU’s Founding President, Shigeo Katsu, who stepped down this past June, said, “This extraordinary milestone is an opportunity to reflect and thank the many people who supported the original vision for a world-class university. NU will continue to contribute to Kazakhstan's economic growth in the years ahead, and pay attention to sustainability issues, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”



The THE World University Rankings emphasise peer-reviewed research, aligning with NU’s mission as a research university. THE’s new methodology ranks universities on 17 performance indicators based on Teaching, Research Environment, Research Quality, Industry relations, and International Outlook.



NU’s high scores for Research Environment and Research Quality confirm that it creates world-class research. NU also scored highly for its International Outlook, due to up to 70 percent of its faculty hailing from 58 countries, bringing rich networks and international perspectives.



“The results confirm the breadth and depth of talent in Kazakhstan. We have scholars, students, and researchers who meet and exceed stringent international standards and data indicates we already have significant research strengths. We are developing an action plan to ensure we meet our own strategic ambitions. We must guard against complacency. Onwards and upwards,” Provost and Acting President, Dr. Ilesanmi Adesida, commented.



The THE World University Rankings provide a rigorous overview of a university’s quality. All participating institutions must meet eligibility criteria such as a minimum of 1000 publications for the previous five years and 150 publications per year. Currently, the number of scientific publications involving NU has exceeded 7000; approximately 1/6 of all scientific publications published by Kazakh universities from 2011 to 2022.



NU's strong performance in the THE World University Rankings underscores the university's ongoing commitment to academic and research excellence. NU's next strategic ambition is to enter the top 20 percent by 2030.



