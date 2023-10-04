The collaboration between ADE and Rijksmuseum represents an important step for both institutions in merging different art disciplines

The Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) has completed its program for ADE 2023 and is unveiling a special collaboration with Amsterdam staple Rijksmuseum and DJ upsammy as its Official Opening Event. The result is "Breathe, Walk, Die", a unique performance where art and music converge. The event takes place in the iconic bicycle passage under the Rijksmuseum, made possible by the collaboration between the two cultural institutions. Breathe, Walk, Die will take place on Wednesday, October 18 at 7:30 PM and will also be streamed live on ADE’s channels.



ADE and Rijksmuseum present "Breathe, Walk, Die"

"Breathe, Walk, Die" is a three-act theatrical performance that brings to life the exhibition Museum Boijmans van Beuningen at Rijksmuseum. The show is based on the musical tour that DJ upsammy composed for the exhibition under the direction of creative producer Tom Trago, in which life – from birth to death – is musically reflected through themes such as fear, lust and ambition. With live sounds by percussionist Valentina Magaletti and a visual interpretation by designer Theun Mosk, the performance promises to be one of the central showpieces of ADE 2023.



The collaboration between ADE and Rijksmuseum represents an important step for both institutions in merging different art disciplines to create unique, connecting experiences. This initiative also marks ADE’s direction towards becoming a more artistic platform that encourages young musical talent on a broader stage, and emphasizes the cultural value of electronic music.



"We are extremely proud that we have been able to set up this initiative in collaboration with the Rijksmuseum, and present electronic music’s positive impact and contribution to cultural heritage to an even wider audience," says Jan-Willem van de Ven, Director of ADE. Hendrikje Crebolder, Director of Development and Media at the Rijksmuseum, adds: “thanks to our partnership with ADE and Heineken, we can offer a new audience a unique experience in the museum and beyond.”



Watch a sneak peek of the special collaboration here



ADE Festival program

The latest wave of artists for the ADE program includes Animistic Beliefs, ANOTR, Colin Benders, DJ Chuckie, Ellen Allien, Grandmaster Flash, Hunee, Jennifer Cardini, Lady Bee, Louie Vega, Saoirse and Ummet Ozcan. The complete list of the new acts announced can be found below, and the full program can be viewed on the ADE website.



[KRTM], Afro Bros, Alex Kassian, Amanda Mussi, Ambu Bambu, Animistic Beliefs, Ann Clue, ANOTR, Antal, Arodes, Audrey Danza, Batu, Berkan V8, Beste Hira, Boris Coelman, Byron Yeates, Caiiro, Camgurl, Chelina Manuhutu, Chlär, Chloé Caillet, Christian AB, Cinnaman, Cinthie, Clara Cuvé, Colin Benders, Coucou Chloe, Cromby, D.Dan, DAWS, De Schuurman, DENNIS, Desiree, Dimitri vegas & Like Mike , Divine, DJ AYA, DJ Chuckie, DJ Gigola, DJ Jean, DJ Sweet6teen, Don Diablo, Dr. Peacock, Dyed Soundorom, EARGASM GOD, Eben Badu, Eli and Fur, Elias Mazian, Ellen Allien, Enrica Falqui, Fideles, Firebeatz, Francesco Del Garda, Franky Rizardo, Freddy K, Frenna, Gee Lane, GiGi FM, Gordo, Gorgon City, Goth Jafar, Grandmaster Flash, Hannah Wants, HeadHunterz, Hellie, Hunee, Hyperaktivist, In2Stellar, ISAbella, JAEL, JakoJako, Jamback, Jameszoo, Jarreau Vandal, Jay Hardway, Jayda G, Jennifer Cardini, Joëlla Jackson, Joseph Capriati, Julian Muller, Justin Mylo, Kamma, KSHMR, Kikelomo, KlangKuenstler, KMRU, Lady Bee, Lamsi, Layla Benitez, Lerato Tsotetsi, Lessss, Lola Edo, Lola Haro, Louie Vega, lovefoxy, LP GIOBBI, Maddix, Manuka Honey, Marie Vaunt, Marijn S, Masalo, Mathame, Meduza, Melvo Baptiste, Menesix, Michel de Hey, Mind Against, Nadia Keira, Nora En Pure, OK Williams, ONYVAA, Paige Pomlinson, Palms Trax, Pawsa, Peach, Rossi, Ruby Savage, Sama Abdulhadi, Saoirse, Sef, SHARE, SHDW & Obscure Shape, Shermanology, Shlomo, Shy One, Silvie Loto, sim0ne, Slimfit, Somniac One, Sor, Soyoon, Stefano Richetta, Surf 2 Glory, Sven Marquardt, Tijana T, Tita Lau, Trym, Tsepo, Ummet Ozcan, Unruly Phoenix, upsammy, Verity, Vic Crezee, Volvox, Vuur, W&W, Walrus, Wes Lee, Yazzus, Yellow Claw, Zoë Janice, and many more.



Event tickets are available through ADE’s website, and the ADE Pro Pass is available here.



The Amsterdam Dance Event Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to nurturing electronic music, its culture and its industry worldwide. The organisation devotes itself to stimulating development, innovation and talent, gathering the global industry and laying a foundation for future generations.



About ADE

The Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), an initiative of Buma, has grown into the world’s largest and most influential club-based festival and conference for electronic music. The event continues to grow and develop each year, featuring over 2,500 artists and 600 speakers in almost 200 venues. The five-day event attracts visitors from over 146 countries and features every conceivable aspect of electronic music culture, with dedicated conference programming, an extensive Arts & Culture programme, live music and DJ/artist performances, all spread across the city of Amsterdam. More information about ADE can be found here.



ADE – Electronic Music Gathers Here

The Amsterdam Dance Event is organised by The Amsterdam Dance Event Foundation. Founding partner: Buma

Main partners: Heineken 0.0|Desperados



