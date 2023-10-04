In an unprecedented move, Sweet Cherry Publishing, Leicester’s very own independent children’s publisher, have decided to bring their show to London! Don’t worry, fellow publishers … it’s only for one day!



Proud of their Leicester roots, Sweet Cherry have always boasted headquarters outside of the big city, so it’s a positive surprise to hear that, in celebration of their twelfth-year trading, they’re taking the bold step to host an exciting theatre day in Canada Water, London.



After Suzann McLean MBE, CEO and Artistic Director of Theatre Peckham, kindly offered the premises of Canada Water Theatre, the team were delighted to begin planning this milestone event.



The team will be inviting pupils from a handful of local schools, allowing them to not only meet authors and receive signed books as cherished mementos, but they will also watch a fun and engaging show hosted by the NSPCC and Sweet Cherry’s storyteller.



To add more value to the day, industry hopefuls and people who wish to enter the wonderful world of publishing are invited as part of the Publishers Association’s drive to diversity the field, bringing publishing opportunities to everybody as part of a follow-up campaign that will happen in the weeks subsequent.



As if that wasn’t exciting enough, they will then host an industry event where a range of trade professionals, buyers, retailers and other publishers will have the chance to network, meet the SCP team and see what’s in store throughout 2024.



If you are a publishing professional, a retailer or buyer, or you simply want to break into the world of publishing and would like to see what independent publishing is like, please do come along to the industry section and meet the fantastic Sweet Cherry team. Everybody, including Founder and Managing Director, Abdul Thadha, will be on-hand to answer questions and engage.



For more information, contact Morgan Lloyd via email at morgan@sweetcherrypublishing.com.



The industry event will be held on Wednesday 11th October, 17:30 until 20:30. Entry is completely free.