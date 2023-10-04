As critical components of infrastructure, data centers in Frankfurt and Zurich, especially in the IT and financial sectors, play a vital role in facilitating the sustainable transformation of businesses.



In a TV interview for WELT, Yves Zischek, Managing Director at Digital Realty in Switzerland, and Volker Ludwig, Senior Vice President and Managing Director DACH, Digital Realty, discuss the relevance of data centres for society and the economy as well as exciting projects in Germany and Switzerland, for example in the area of waste heat utilisation.



Everything we do today, in our professional and private lives, is based on digital infrastructures," says Volker Ludwig. Only with sufficient data centre capacity can companies offer reliable digital services for corporate customers and private consumers. A basic prerequisite, given the comprehensive, global digitalisation.

Data-centric architecture and hybrid IT are increasingly coming into focus. This requires new solutions. Digital Realty can provide a robust and high-performance network infrastructure that offers companies secure and fast connectivity for their business-critical applications and services.



ServiceFabric is Digital Realty's global multi-cloud/multi-customer and multi-access platform. It can be used to establish secure and scalable connections from customers to a wide variety of cloud service providers but also in other data centres. "We operate a marketplace for data and bring carriers, cloud providers and customers together," says Yves Zischek.



ServiceFabric is an open platform that enables customers to offer their services through it. The platform is constantly being expanded, both with physical data centres and with additional features. Due to the fully redundant structure, the platform is also suitable for system-critical companies.



Sustainability and the careful use of resources is also and especially an important topic for data centre operators. In Germany, Digital Realty is working on a large district heating project with the regional energy supplier Mainova. In addition, a power purchase agreement was concluded this year with ENGIE, through which Digital Realty is supporting the construction of a new solar park in Brandenburg.



In Switzerland, Digital Realty has been using electricity exclusively from local hydropower since 2011. From 2025, the company will make the waste heat from the data centres available to the nearby district heating network "Airport City", which will initially save 15,000t of CO2 per year. These and other measures will lead to Digital Realty in Zurich becoming CO2-negative in operation from 2025.



About Digital Realty

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) brings businesses and data together by offering the full portfolio of data centre, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data centre platform, provides customers with a secure data hub and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology to drive innovation and

efficiently manage data intensity and gravity. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the networked data communities that matter to them with a global footprint of 300+ data centres in 50+ metropolitan areas in 25+ countries across six continents.





For more information, visit digitalrealty.com



Als Teil der kritischen Infrastruktur tragen Rechenzentren insbesondere in der IT und Finanzindustrie in Frankfurt und Zürich zur nachhaltigen Transformation von Unternehmen bei.



In einem TV-Interview für WELT gehen Yves Zischek, Managing Director bei Digital Realty in der Schweiz und Volker Ludwig, Senior Vice President und Managing Director DACH, Digital Realty, auf die Relevanz von Rechenzentren für die Gesellschaft und Wirtschaft sowie spannende Projekte, etwa im Bereich der Abwärmenutzung, in Deutschland und der Schweiz ein.



“Alles, was wir heute tun, im beruflichen wie auch im privaten Leben, basiert auf digitalen

Infrastrukturen,“ so Volker Ludwig. Nur mit ausreichender Rechenzentrumskapazität

können Unternehmen zuverlässige digitale Dienste für Firmenkunden und private

Konsumenten anbieten. Eine Grundvoraussetzung, angesichts der umfassenden, globalen

Digitalisierung.



Eine datenzentrierte Architektur und Hybrid-IT rücken immer mehr in den Fokus. Dafür

braucht es neue Lösungen. Digital Realty kann eine robuste und leistungsfähige

Netzwerkinfrastruktur bereitstellen, die Unternehmen sichere und schnelle Konnektivität

für ihre geschäftskritischen Anwendungen und Dienste bietet.



ServiceFabric ist Digital Realtys globale Multi-Cloud/Multi-Customer und Multi-Access-

Plattform. Darüber lassen sich sichere und skalierbare Verbindungen von Kunden zu den

verschiedensten Cloud-Service-Providern aber auch in anderen Rechenzentren herstellen.

“Wir betreiben einen Marktplatz für Daten und bringen Carrier, Cloud Provider und

Kunden zusammen,“ so Yves Zischek.



https://www.digitalrealty.de/platform-digital/connectivity/s...' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>ServiceFabric ist eine offene Plattform, die es ermöglicht, dass die Kunden auch ihre Services darüber anbieten können. Die Plattform wird permanent erweitert, sowohl um physikalische Rechenzentren als auch um weitere Features. Durch den voll redundanten Aufbau ist die Plattform auch für systemkritische Unternehmen geeignet



Nachhaltigkeit und der schonende Umgang mit Ressourcen ist auch und gerade für Rechenzentrumsbetreiber ein wichtiges Thema. In Deutschland arbeitet Digital Realty an einem großen Fernwärmeprojekt mit dem regionalen Energieversorger Mainova. Außerdem wurde in diesem Jahr ein Power Purchase Agreement mit ENGIE geschlossen, über das Digital Realty den Bau eines neuen Solarparks in Brandenburg unterstützt.



In der Schweiz nutzt Digital Realty seit 2011 ausschließlich Strom aus lokaler Wasserkraft. Ab 2025 stellt das Unternehmen die Abwärme der Rechenzentren für das nahegelegene Fernwärmenetz «Airport City» zur Verfügung, was initial 15.000t CO2 pro Jahr einspart. Diese und weitere Maßnahmen führen dazu, dass Digital Realty in Zürich im Betrieb ab 2025 CO2-negativ wird.





Über Digital Realty

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) bringt Unternehmen und Daten zusammen, indem das Unternehmen das gesamte Portfolio an Rechenzentren, Colocation- und Interconnection- Lösungen anbietet. PlatformDIGITAL®, die globale Rechenzentrumsplattform des Unternehmens, bietet Kunden einen sicheren Datentreffpunkt und eine bewährte Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®)-Lösungsmethodik zur Förderung von Innovationen und zur effizienten Handhabung von Datenintensität und -gravitation. Digital Realty verschafft

seinen Kunden Zugang zu den vernetzten Datengemeinschaften, die für sie wichtig sind, mit einer globalen Präsenz von 300+ Rechenzentren in über 50 Metropolen in mehr als 25 Ländern auf sechs Kontinenten.

Medienkontakte

Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf digitalrealty.de





Media contact:

Schweiz

Judith Hirschi

Marketing Communications

Judithh@digitalrealty.com



Deutschland

Catherine Chehimi

Corporate Communications



Supprija Sanmuganathan

Marketing Coordinator

TBD Media Group

s.sanmuganathan@tbdmediagroup.com