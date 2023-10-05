To celebrate ‘Menopause Awareness Month’ leading supplement brand Nutravita are launching a NEW range to support women during the menopausal phase of life with a range of supplements which effectively tackle the most common symptoms.



According to NHS England “It is estimated that there are around 13 million people who are currently peri or menopausal in the UK which is equivalent to a third of the entire UK female population”. Introducing ‘MenoBalance’ developed by experts to support women through hormonal change.



Nutravita (https://www.nutravita.co.uk/) is here to support women during the menopausal phase of life with a range of supplements which effectively tackle the most common symptoms. The new collection ‘MenoBalance’ will be made available to buy later this year via Nutraivita’s online shop and global retailer Amazon.



Nutravita has expertly crafted products to tackle the most commonly affected health areas during the peri and menopausal stages using the latest Meno-P technology, which is the DNA of the new range. The new technology combines soya isoflavones and Vitamin C for collagen formulation to fight menopausal aging. Four supplements are set to launch as part of the new ‘MenoBalance’ range using the new formula: Perimenopause Balance* (£29.99), Menopause Daily (£18.99), Menopause Weight Balance (£24.99), and Menopause Hair Balance (£24.99) each with one daily easy to take capsule.



During times of hormonal imbalance experienced during perimenopause which can begin from late 30s, through to the menopausal period which can continue into women’s 50s, symptoms are wide ranging including hot flashes, mood swings, insomnia, brain fog, and weight gain. Nutravita’s new ‘MenoBalance’ acts as a support system enabling women to be in control of these physical changes, empowering them to feel their best.



With GP waiting lists at an all-time high, and doctors often reluctant to introduce Hormone Replacement Therapy** (a prescribed medication containing oestrogen and progesterone), many women are left to suffer the symptoms. Fortunately, expert help is now here. Nutravita’s unique combination of soya isoflavones and Vitamin C introduces a natural alternative to hormone replacement therapy as well as working in conjunction with prescribed medication to help manage the changes by restoring balance and calm, whilst revitalising too. Further ingredients include Vitamin D and B6, Calcium, Green Tea, Sage Leaf, Biotin and Iron all proven to help ease menopausal symptoms and balance hormones.



Head Nutritionist Riya Lakhani-Kanji*** says: ‘‘Experience natural menopause relief with Nutraivita’s Menopause Balance supplements. In addition to containing vital menopause-supporting nutrients, it also contains soy isoflavones, which are phytoestrogen compounds, and a natural alternative to hormone replacement therapy. By binding to oestrogen receptors, soy isoflavones can help restore oestrogen levels, potentially easing symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats.’’



Riya has been heavily involved in the development process of the new range and has written an E-book now available to download from the Nutravita website here. This provides a useful information source relating to the menopause with tips on living a more nutrient rich lifestyle to combat symptoms. “Navigating through menopausal symptoms, can feel like an overwhelming battle. No matter how resilient you are, these relentless challenges can test your strength and sanity but making small changes to your diet can make a significant difference,” says Riya.

The new E-book adds to the information hub and community support system which works alongside all Nutravita products. People can also book a consultation online with a team of Nutritionists and Doctors, plus a dedicated customer service team is on hand for queries too.

Stay tuned. The new ‘MenoBalance’ range is coming soon.



Nutravita. Your Health Matters.

Join the conversation @nutravita_uk

https://www.nutravita.co.uk/



ENDS

Contact: heidi@blandpr.com