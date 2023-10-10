Picocom collaborates with Texas Instruments on 5G O-RAN outdoor radio unit reference design



Open RAN small cell radio unit incorporates Picocom’s PC802 PHY SoC and TI’s AFE7769D transceiver



Bristol, UK – Tuesday 10th October 2023 – Picocom, the 5G Open RAN baseband semiconductor and software specialist, today announced that it has collaborated with Texas Instruments (TI) on a complete 5G Open RAN small cell radio unit reference design to help accelerate customers’ time-to-market. The 5G small cell radio unit meets the O-RAN Alliance specification for a 5W 4T4R 200MHz 5G outdoor radio unit (O-RU). It features TI’s AFE7769D quad-channel RF transceiver integrating DPD/CFR with Picocom’s PC802 5GNR/LTE PHY System-on-Chip (SoC). The reference design hardware is also LTE compatible.



“We are pleased to announce our collaboration with TI and unveil the results of our joint labours. We’ve been working closely to ensure the seamless integration of Picocom’s PC802 and TI’s AFE77xxD transceiver family to offer small cell and O-RU design solutions to market, bringing benefits to new and existing customers,” said Vicky Messer, VP of Product Management at Picocom.



“With this design, engineers can take advantage of an O-RAN-standard SoC and RF transceiver to optimise power transfer and ease system integration for their small cell designs,” said Karthik Vasanth, General Manager of Data Converters & Clocks at TI. “Our transceivers with integrated digital pre-distortion, paired with Picocom’s SoC and software, align to today’s demands for small cell efficiency.”



The TI PCM-3P-PC802 - LTE/5G O-RAN Small Cell Outdoor Radio Reference Design incorporates an AFE7769D RF transceiver and Picocom’s PC802 SoC. The reference design includes specifications for PCBs, cables, an enclosure, complete mechanical design schematics and evaluation and manufacturing support – everything required for manufacture, providing a rapid assessment and prototyping tool for small cell radio units.



For more information or to request the PCM-3P-PC802 reference design, please visit: www.ti.com/tool/PCM-3P-PC802.



About Picocom

Picocom is an award-winning semiconductor company that designs and markets Open RAN standard-compliant baseband SoCs and carrier-grade software products for 5G small cell infrastructure. The company, founded in 2018, has R&D engineering sites in Hangzhou and Beijing, China, and Bristol, UK. Picocom founding members have significant experience and track record in leading teams designing baseband infrastructure products. Picocom is a proud Small Cell Forum and O-RAN Alliance wireless industry association member.



For more information, visit www.picocom.com.







