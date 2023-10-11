Dole Sunshine Company is excited to announce the launch of Dole Fruit & Cre*m sweet treats, a positive new way to enjoy snacks. Available in two delicious flavours, Apple & Cinnamon along with Peach & Vanilla, these delightful treats combine the goodness of sun-ripened fruit with a tasty and smooth plant-based cream.



Already getting great reviews on Amazon, these 118-calorie tasty treats are being hailed by reviewers as tasting like "apple pie & custard".



Not only is Dole Fruit & Cre*m delicious, but also a convenient treat on the go for just £2.49 for a pack of four.



“We’re thrilled to launch this new range of plant-based snacks that give people an opportunity to satisfy their sweet-tooth cravings with an ultra-convenient treat that doesn’t need to be refrigerated and tastes great chilled or stored normally”, says Isabelle Spindler, General Manager Europe of Dole Sunshine Company.



“Made with no artificial colours or flavourings, people can enjoy the great taste of apple pie with the Apple & Cinnamon Fruit & Cre*m snack or peaches and cream with the Peach & Vanilla snacks.”



Each cup of Dole Fruit & Cre*m offers a perfectly balanced combination of fruit and plant-based cre*m, satisfying your cravings in every spoonful. Made with real fruit pieces and only natural fruit sugars, each serving contributes to one of your five a day and is gluten-free, halal and vegan.



Crafted for your convenience, these snacks come in single-serve cups that are ready to enjoy whenever and wherever you are. Whether it's a quick bite between meetings or a treat during your leisure time, Dole Fruit & Cre*m snacks fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.



The Dole Fruit & Cre*m range can be purchased in-store at Sainsbury’s and Asda nationwide and will be hitting shelves in Tesco, Morrisons and Waitrose over the coming weeks. You can also buy multipacks online from Amazon.



*Plant-based alternative to cream

