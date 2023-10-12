UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2023:



ARMAND DE BRIGNAC CHAMPAGNE ANNOUNCES GLOBAL RELEASE OF

BLANC DE NOIRS ASSEMBLAGE NUMBER FOUR



Armand de Brignac Blanc de Noirs Assemblage No. 4 is an Intense and Rich Expression of Pinot Noir



NEW YORK – October 2023 – Armand de Brignac Champagne announces the newest assemblage to join its prestige range of cuvées, Blanc de Noirs Assemblage No. Four (A4). Meticulously crafted, Blanc de Noirs Assemblage No. 4 is a testament to the art of champagne blending. The newly unveiled cuvée brings together a trio of vintages (2013, 2014, 2015), offering an intense and rich blend.



With only 7,328 bottles of Armand de Brignac Blanc de Noirs Assemblage No. 4 available globally, each bottle is inscribed with its unique number (1 to 7,328) in addition to its disgorgement date, showcasing the rarity of this ultra-prestige cuvée. Each metalized bottle of Blanc de Noirs Assemblage No. 4 is finished by hand application of a French pewter label and a final hand polishing.



The vision of Blanc de Noirs Assemblage No. 4 started with telling the story of the very best Pinot Noir in Champagne. Meticulously crafted, Blanc de Noirs Assemblage No. 4 is the evolution of the initial expression of Assemblage No. 1, Armand de Brignac’s debut Blanc de Noirs in 2015. The 100% Pinot Noir cuvée was crafted with fruit sourced from some of the best Premier and Grand Cru Pinot Noir producing villages. Striking the right balance of intensity and lightness of aromas, the complex process to create Blanc de Noirs Assemblage No. 4 results in a singular style.



A champagne of premium composition, the finished wine rested in the cellars 7 years until it was disgorged on April 20th, 2023, resulting in a blend of unparalleled depth and elegance.



Blanc de Noirs Assemblage No. 4 will be first available exclusively from Harrods in the special edition La Collection set, featuring Champagne Armand de Brignac’s six cuvées in a special lacquered gift box priced £6,400. Following the first release, Blanc de Noirs Assemblage No. 4 will be paired with the Armand de Brignac Brut Gold in a special Twin Pack gift set priced £1,385 just in time for the festive season from November 2023.



Blanc de Noirs Assemblage No. 4 will be available next year (2024) in 750ml single bottles at select retailers worldwide and in the UK at Harrods priced £1,055.



Find us at www.armanddebrignac.com



Please drink responsibly.



ABOUT ARMAND DE BRIGNAC CHAMPAGNE

Armand de Brignac Champagne is a range of prestige cuvées that offer uncompromising quality and taste. Drawing upon more than 250 years of experience in the region, the winemaking team create each distinctive champagne with exquisite attention to detail, including the selection of only the most emblematic vineyards, taking solely the first and freshest portion of the cuvée press and blending a unique trio of vintages. Each bottle is expertly finished by hand. A small and highly skilled team touches each bottle from pressing the fruit to departure from the cellars in France. The result is a champagne that echoes unparalleled luxury and craftsmanship.



ABOUT BLANC DE NOIRS ASSEMBLAGE NO. FOUR

Intense and mineral on the nose, with hints of blackberry, fig and plum. The wine opens luminously, complemented with elegant touches of maraschino cherry, comfit strawberry and orange blossom. On the palate, this wine is gourmet, elegant and lively. Once again, the flinty minerality strikes in the mid-palate with comfit orange, plum, mango and white peaches. The lingering notes of licorice, honey and nutmeg create a complex wine with elegant freshness and extraordinary length.



# # #



Press Contacts:

Vicky Major, Major PR

vicky@majorpr.co.uk

++447506750318

Link to images: https://we.tl/t-PekjrUBRBT



Whitney Saffel, Armand de Brignac

wsaffel@armanddebrignac.com