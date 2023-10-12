Birmingham, United Kingdom - October 12, 2023 - In a time when travellers are constantly seeking ways to make their travel more affordable, Zoe Franklin, the Manager of a Birmingham-based Travel Agency, Travel Club Elite, is asking a crucial question: "Why are so many travellers leaving money on the table?"



Zoe's remarkable dedication to helping travellers save money on their journeys was recently recognized at the ATAS (Association of Touring & Adventure Suppliers) conference held in Liverpool. At the event, Zoe was honoured with not one, but two prestigious travel industry awards on behalf of Travel Club Elite - Online or Call Centre Agency of the Year and Agency of the Year Central England.



Zoe expressed her delight upon receiving the awards and said, "I was so delighted to receive this recognition from our travel industry peers. Travel Club Elite staff are experts in all aspects of travel, but especially in Tours, Adventure & Expedition travel with team members having travelled worldwide extensively themselves. Further, our TTG Sustainable Travel Ambassador can advise on tours that operate in an ecological way. We're also able to provide top-class service and, more importantly, save people some of their hard-earned money, which is even more crucial in the current cost-of-living crisis."



Travel Club Elite, which operates nationally online, is known for its exceptional customer service and savings on travel bookings. Zoe emphasized that a significant portion of their customer base comes from the south-east, and she believes it's unfortunate that large parts of the country, including the Midlands, are missing out on substantial savings on their travel bookings. She further added, "We're happy to audit any travel quotes to see if we can find savings before people book. It's a free service, so it's a bit of a no-brainer, and there's absolutely no obligation. There's no compromise on quality either; Travel Club Elite uses leading ABTA tour operators and is ranked Number 1 in the UK on TrustPilot for Cultural Tours."



Zoe also highlighted that Travel Club Elite has been an ABTA Member for 38 years, emphasizing the agency's long-standing commitment to excellence in the travel industry. She urged anyone planning any type of holiday to contact Travel Club Elite if they're serious about getting the best value for their travel spend.



For more information on Travel Club Elite's services and how they can help you save on your travel expenses, please contact them at 0121 213 0012 or via email at info@travelclubelite.com.



