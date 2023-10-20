“Prescribe The Wild” lets you share the gift of nature and outdoor adventure, by prescribing time in some of the UK’s wildest places

“Nature is a gift best shared”



With 70% of UK adults agreeing that being close to nature improves their mood*, CampWild has today launched a novel and exciting adventure gift set for those seeking a unique nature-based experience for loved ones. “Prescribe The Wild” lets you share the gift of nature and outdoor adventure, by prescribing time in some of the UK’s wildest places, to reconnect with nature in all its forms.



Prescribe The Wild is the perfect gift for adventurous people or for those looking for escapism, who either already love wild camping or have always wanted to try it.



The responsibly-sourced gift set is contained in a stainless steel mess tin and includes:



• A Prescription Note for a healthy dose of mother nature, worth £20, which unlocks access to CampWild’s unique portfolio of Wild Spaces

• An Adventure Spork

• CampWild Beanie

• Wooden CampWild Membership Card (Valid for 12-months), worth £20

• CampWild Sticker and ‘I am a CampWild Member’ Sew-On Patch

• A pull-out Wild Spaces guide to inspire your future adventures.



Retailing at £75 + shipping, the combined value of the gift set is in excess of £100, and is an ideal gift for anyone looking to buy an outdoors-based activity experience for a loved one.



CampWild is revolutionising access to nature by unlocking Wild Spaces, which are designated areas of private land for wild camping and adventure. This network, growing weekly, has already unlocked spaces in British rainforests, on the banks of waterfalls, lakes and streams, in the corners of wildflower meadows and in ancient woodlands. Each Wild Space is unique in character and offers one of the most intimate experiences in nature.



Entrepreneur, adventurer, and co-founder of CampWild, Tom Backhouse, said: “Nature is a gift best shared. Our new Prescribe The Wild gift set therefore offers a novel, exciting and unique experience for loved ones looking for escapism, adventure or a renewed connection with nature. By working with landowners across the country, we’ve unlocked access to many rare ecosystems and hidden gems of private land for our CampWild community to enjoy.



“Research shows that there are many health benefits to being immersed in nature. Our spaces gift the opportunity to be entirely immersed in nature; you have the time to be present, explore, notice the details and reconnect with yourself, a loved one or the world around you, while also enjoying wild camping.



Concludes Tom: “And, the great thing is, all money for the Wild Spaces Prescription contained within the gift set is paid to the host, the custodians of these beautiful Wild Spaces, and is reinvested into protecting and conserving them for future generations.”



CampWild provides individuals with the opportunity to discover wilder places across the UK and experience them responsibly and sustainably, all while safeguarding the interests of the land owners and custodians.



For more information about CampWild or to purchase the Prescribe The Wild gift set, visit www.campwild.uk.



ENDS





Notes to Editors:



• Images to support the launch of ‘Prescribe The Wild’ are available to download here. Credit: CampWild



• 70% of UK adults agree that being close to nature improves their mood – Mental Health Foundation: https://www.mentalhealth.org.uk/sites/default/files/2022-06/...



• Mental health benefits of being in nature – Mind: https://www.mind.org.uk/information-support/tips-for-everyda...



• Interviews with Tom Backhouse, co-founder of CampWild, are available on request.





About CampWild:



CampWild aims to inspire and enable access to nature, including wilder camping experiences, by unlocking wild, remote locations across the United Kingdom. Through its online platform, CampWild provides exclusive access to Wild Spaces™, in addition to a directory of over 250 vetted Wilder Campsites, planning tools, a community platform, member benefits, brand-partner discounts, and access to exclusive events, workshops, and webinars with CampWild ambassadors. https://www.campwild.uk/



Editors Contact:

Peppa Sheridan, Peptalk PR

V: 01787 323772

E: peppa@peptalkpr.co.uk