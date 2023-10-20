• Fermoie adds new Oval designs to its range of handmade Lampshades



• Entirely handmade by its in-house team in Marlborough, Wiltshire with Fermoie’s familiar hand-gathered pleating



• Equally brilliant for smaller spaces and awkward corners, sideboards or as a centrepiece on a console table



• Offered in five sizes and 53 colourways; patterns and fabrics match those in the existing range



• Available with suitable fittings and shade carriers for UK, EU and US standards



“Our new Oval Lampshades are both elegant and beautiful, and offer you tremendous new possibilities. For example, as a centrepiece on a console table, an oval shade can be much larger and make a truly bold statement in a hallway, or to divide a room.



Entirely handmade using specially produced Fermoie fabrics and our intricate pleating and finishing techniques, they’re a wonderful demonstration of our in-house design, craft expertise and attention to detail.” Jamie Shawcross, Director.



Fermoie is delighted to present its collection of Oval Gathered Lampshades, which give the beauty, intricacy and drama of its ever-popular round empire lampshades a fresh, bold and versatile expression.



As an Oval Lampshade has one long and one short diameter, it has a smaller overall area than a round shade. For designers, this opens up tremendous possibilities. It means, for example, that as a centrepiece on a console table, an oval shade can be much larger and make a truly bold statement in a hallway, or to divide a room.



By the same token, that more compact overall footprint means an Oval Lampshades can be placed where a round shade may be difficult to accommodate - a neat solution for awkward corners and other restricted spaces. It also avoids the usual compromise of simply using a smaller lampshade, and the resulting drop in light intensity and visual impact.



Like their round empire counterparts, the new Oval Lampshades are offered in no fewer than 53 colourways and a selection of classic Fermoie designs. Available in six sizes – 6, 12, 14, 16 and 18 inches, measured across the long diameter – all can be supplied with appropriate fittings and shade carriers for UK, EU and US standards.



The new Fermoie Oval Lampshade collection will be available to order online, and from stock at the Pimlico Road showroom and international retail partners, from 16th October 2023.

About Fermoie

Fermoie is a creator of fine fabrics, all designed and manufactured entirely in-house using its own proprietary colour-mixing and production techniques. Every Fermoie design begins with the drawn line, with the full repeat pattern meticulously created by hand, on paper, before it’s translated to screen engraving. Every colour is individually created, mixed and edited in-house according to our carefully considered palette and artistic principles. Customers can be confident that any chosen combination will match perfectly, ensuring aesthetic harmony, artistic balance and design integrity.



All cloth is exclusive to Fermoie and made to the company’s specification. In line with its environmental commitments, 100% linen is woven to the studio team’s specification from highly sustainable flax grown locally to the mill. Cottons, union cloths and linen sheers are produced in Lancashire – the traditional home of British textile-making - by the first UK cotton mill to receive Soil Association and Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) accreditation.



Fermoie was established in 2010 by Farrow & Ball founders Tom Helme and Martin Ephson. It now employs 50 people at its design studio, production facility and showroom in Marlborough, Wiltshire and showroom and retail space in Pimlico Road, London, where cushions and lampshades are also available for purchase. Fabrics are available worldwide thorough selected retailer partners.

All Fermoie products can be viewed and ordered online at www.fermoie.com.



Fabric orders are shipped within seven working days.