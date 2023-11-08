08. 11.2023: London UK, Dublin, Ireland; FAKE NEWS FRONT, the world’s first real fake news book launches on November 10th 2023.

FAKE NEWS FRONT is 160 pages of hilarious completely made-up content crammed with actual fake news stories, fake analyses, fake opinions, and fake advertising.

Ambrose McNevin, Fake News Front editor said: “Over 20 years as a journalist I had the pleasure of reading around half a million press releases. It taught me that finding real news is quite hard. So we just made up some stuff. Fake News Front is the only book with made-up fake articles about AI socks, jellyfish, sausages, inflight bingo, stolen wind farms and lots more.”

With 13 sections FAKE NEWS FRONT covers FOOD & DRINKING; HEALTH & BEING; FASHION & HAIR; INTERNATIONAL; TCHNLGY & BUSINESS; SCIENCE & NATURE; CULTURE & ENTERTAINMENT; TRAVEL; WALKING & SPORT.

Available in paperback direct from www.fakenewsfront.com, independent bookshops and ebay, and on Kindle.

The book is for everyone aged nine to 99 and is suitable for all the family.

Fake News Front is the perfect Christmas gift for workplace Secret Santas and stocking filling.



For a Review Copy or more info please contact: ambrose.mcnevin@techmarketingcontent.com