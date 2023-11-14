Christmas in Brighton

Nowhere else does Christmas like Brighton, with winter solstice celebrations, artist open houses and the decadence of the Royal Pavilion, Brighton is the place to be this festive season. Read on for key events in the Brighton calendar, these are subject to change, please check www.visitbrighton.com for more information.



28 October - 7 January 2024

Royal Pavilion Ice Rink - Royal Pavilion and Gardens

The UK’s only Christmas ice rink powered exclusively by renewable energy. Stunning, twinkly, romantic, child friendly. A restaurant and vantage point also offer great views of the colourfully lit Royal Pavilion.



16, 23, 30 November and 7, 14, 21 December

Christmas Grotto - The Chalk House

From a range of delicious Christmas drinks, including a sumptuous boozy hot chocolate or a warming mulled cider, to delectable build-your-own grazing boards, Slake's Christmas Grotto is the perfect place to unwind and cosy up after a long day.



23 November – 1 January (Selected Evenings)

Glow Wild – Wakehurst

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, featuring a never-before-seen route, brand new installations, and packed full of other surprises, Glow Wild is the perfect festive family event. As darkness falls, the gardens are brought to life with beautifully hand-crafted winter lanterns and captivating light installations created by leading artists.



24 – 26 November, 1 – 3, 7 – 10 and 12-21 December

Leonardslee Illuminated – Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens

Walk through the beautiful grounds of Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens as they come to life with spellbinding illuminations, large-scale projections, music, and theatrical performances.



25 November – 23 December

Magical Christmas Events – Drusillas

Watch little eyes twinkle with wonder as they experience the glistening magic of Christmas at Drusillas! Meet Santa snuggled in his cosy cottage, get nose-to-nose with their cuddly huskies, join in with the jolly singing reindeer, stroll through twinkling decorations, and marvel at the spectacular 24ft Christmas tree.



1 December

Yuletide Folktails & Cocktails – The Chalk House

Join us at The Chalk House as storyteller Dawn Nelson transports you to a world of yuletide legends and myths, while you sip on the finest cocktails that are sure to warm your spirits. From ancient folklore to modern twists, Dawn will share tales of Christmas wonder that have been passed down through generations.



1 – 24 December

Father Christmas – The Royal Pavilion

Come and meet jolly Father Christmas in his magical grotto as he returns to the Royal Pavilion Estate. Little ones can tell Father Christmas what they’re most looking forward to this Christmas and receive a present. Forget the queues and long waits, this year you can book a private time slot and enjoy an exclusive experience.



25 November

Christmas Tree Decorating Masterclass – The Royal Pavilion

This year make your Christmas tree fit for a King! Join Marcus Bagshaw, Royal Pavilion Christmas tree decorator-in-chief, as he reveals top tips and secrets to help you create a spectacular Christmas tree at home.



25 November - 10 December, Weekends Only

Artists Open Houses

This winter the Artists Open Houses festival sees many familiar Open Houses returning for 2023, as well as an array of exciting new venues to explore. As the cold weather arrives the Open Houses provide a unique opportunity to buy Christmas gifts for friends and family in the warmth of artists’ homes, many offering Christmas delicacies, and a glass of something mulled!



2 December

Brilliant Brighton’s Festive Afternoon from 2-6 pm – City Centre

Spread a little Christmas cheer and celebrate Small Business Saturday throughout the city centre! As well as having festive helpers visiting businesses and giving out goodies, a brass band and Christmassy performers will be popping up across Brilliant Brighton further adding to the festive feel.



2 December

Christmas Wine Fayre - Bolney Wine Estate

Join the professionals at Bolney for a day filled with festive fun, and good company, where you can taste our full wine range and talk to our experienced team about the best choices for your Christmas celebrations and gifting.



2 December

Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus presents Sing-derella – Brighton Dome

This Christmas join Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus for a familiar fairy tale told as only they know how – through the medium of song. With camp classics and Christmas songs a-plenty, you’re guaranteed a happy ending!



2 – 3 December

Family Christmas – Borde Hill

Plan a visit with your loved ones to experience the magic of Christmas at Borde Hill. Welcoming families for a day of festive fun to include children writing their letters to Santa, exploring the Garden on an uplifting Christmas story trail about ‘The Pony Who Dreamt of Being a Reindeer’. Or for an additional charge, pre-book to visit Santa in his magical grotto.



2 – 24 December

Santa in The Sky - Brighton i360

For an extra special Brighton Christmas for kids (of all ages), join Santa and his elves 450ft above the city. There’s no Rudolph needed for this flight, just book for the Brighton i360 Santa in the Sky experience.



8, 9 and 16 December

Christmas Banquets – The Royal Pavilion

The Royal Pavilion invites you to celebrate Christmas in regal splendour. Join them for a drinks and canapé reception in the palace’s historic Great Kitchen, followed by a musical interlude in the spectacular Music Room, before taking seats for a three-course dinner with wine in the magnificent setting of the Banqueting Room.



9 December

The Muppets Christmas Carol in Concert - Brighton Dome

Disney’s much loved 1992 musical comedy, The Muppet Christmas Carol, is to be presented live in concert this winter at Brighton Dome, featuring its music score performed live to the film.



9 - 10 and 15 – 31 December

Christmas Carol Escape Room - Pier Pressure

Experience the magical classic, A Christmas Carol, in a brand-new way when this escape room and immersive theatre experience comes back to Preston Manor this Christmas.



11 December

Live at Christmas – Theatre Royal Brighton

The country’s best comedians are coming to Brighton for a spectacular all-star festive show! Headlined by scampish charmer Ed Gamble.



15 – 23 December

Brighton Lights - One Garden

This December, step into a world of enchantment and wonder as you embark on an experience through The Brighton Lights, a captivating winter light show. Immerse yourself in a mesmerising display of festive lights, carefully curated by local artists and brought to life by the creative spirit of Brighton.



16 December

Horrible Christmas – Theatre Royal Brighton

Horrible Histories proudly presents the terrific tale of Christmas! When Christmas comes under threat from a jolly man dressed in red, it’s up to one young boy to save the day – but can he save Christmas?



20 – 24 December

Little Match Girl - Brighton Dome

Experience Arthur Pita’s magical storytelling in this enchanting dance-theatre production of The Little Match Girl. On an icy cold Christmas eve in an imaginary Italian town, the little match girl wanders the streets with just one final match to keep her warm. Along her journey she encounters kindness and cruelty in a timeless fable about family, friendship, and hope.



20 – 30 December

Cinderella – DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole

The Fairy Godmother of all pantos returns to The Hilton Brighton Metropole this Christmas. Dust off your carriage and polish your slippers, for you shall go to the ball! This spectacular new production of Cinderella has all the magic and mayhem you have come to expect from Brighton’s biggest family panto.



21 December

Burning the Clocks - Winter Solstice Parade, ends on Brighton Beach

The dark grip of long wintry nights is broken by a flicker of light. Started in 1993, Burning the Clocks represents an alternative to the commercial Christmas. Thousands of people gather to make paper lanterns to carry through the city.



31 December

Sky Dining Experience – Brighton i360

Raise your glasses at 450ft and celebrate the end of the year on a high at Brighton i360. What better way to ring in the New Year then enjoying great food, great company and great wine whilst floating over the city’s twinkling lights.



31 December

Komedia Comedy Club New Years Eve Special – Komedia

See in the New Year in style at our Komedia Comedy Club NYE Special. Enjoy the very best comedians on the circuit, with a glass or two of bubbly and some delicious food.



31 December

Our Roots: New Year’s Eve – Brighton Dome

Following its sold-out launch at this year's Brighton Festival, Brighton's biggest new queer club night returns to celebrate New Year's Eve in glitz, glam and glory at Brighton Dome.



5 – 6 January

Elf at the Brighton Centre

ELF, the hit Hollywood blockbuster movie has been supersized into a live arena spectacular with a massive stage featuring amazing film backdrops on a huge LED screen plus a mobile stage that travels the auditorium, so everyone gets a close-up view of the action.



For more information or to request images please contact: media@visitbrighton.com