Is toilet paper a bum deal for our environment?

Would you be offended by a bidet as a present this Christmas?



“Our goal is to educate and make bidet use more accessible to everyone, contributing to a greener healthier future for bums and environments” says Chakow founder Bikke Chettri. “One bum at a time” adds wife Kelsang Shakya.



Overview:



We use a lot of loo roll over Christmas

It can be bad for our environment

There are alternatives to loo roll available



Loo Roll Facts:



People use the toilet about 5 times a day

The average person is said to use nearly 7 sheets per wipe

An average family of four can finish a regular roll of 150 sheets in a day which is 7 rolls per week, 28 rolls a month, 336 rolls a year

Toilet paper use goes up significantly at Christmas!

There is direct correlation between the public mood and loo roll availability during pandemics!

Toilet paper is relatively cheap so people don’t think about the over-use and waste



Poo-poo to Toilet Paper?



A study found that all toilet paper from across the globe contains toxic “forever chemicals”

Waste flushed down toilets creates a significant source of water pollution

“Forever chemicals” do not naturally break down, and are linked to cancer, foetal complications, liver disease, kidney disease, autoimmune disorders and other serious health issues

It takes more than 37 gallons of water to produce a single roll of toilet paper

2000 litres of water and 8kg of wood is used to produce 12 rolls

Approximately 2 million trees are cut down daily to meet the global demand for toilet paper



Meet Bikke Chettri (founder and expert in clean bums): The entrepreneur trying to convince Brits to ditch the bog roll for a bidet this Christmas!



If excess toilet paper use is bad for our environment, what are the alternatives for households?

Would Brits be prepared to swap their loo roll for a bidet this Christmas?

What are the pros and cons of bidets?

If it was better for our planet and bums would we switch?

Would you give a bidet as a present? Would you be offended if you received one as a present?



Bikke Chettri is an engaging expert and modern-bidet founder and is available to talk about our modern toilet habits, waste, alternatives and the environment.



Notes to Editors: Background & Context:



Born in Asia, husband and wife bidet entrepreneurs Bikke Chettri and Kelsang Shakya had exposure to bidet use in daily life at an early age.



After moving to the UK, they noticed the cultural difference in toilet practices. They researched the environmental impact of excessive toilet paper use and production processes.



Their experiences inspired them to create a modern bidet dedicated to promoting sustainable, comfortable and hygienic lifestyle choices, limiting paper use in bathrooms.



Now they teach people about the pros of modern bidet use and ‘paperless-bathrooms’.



