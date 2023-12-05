AcuPips Ear Seeds Launch UK's First Peri Menopause & Menopause At Home Ear Seed Kit
AcuPips founded in 2018 by Zoe Young, LicAC, a fully qualified and practicing Traditional Chinese Medicine and Five Element Acupuncturist, was the first DIY Ear Seeds Kit to launch in the UK.
Ear Seeds are a form of Auricular Therapy, which is a type of traditional acupuncture that focuses solely on the ear. Ear seeds are placed on various pressure points on the ear, which is considered to be a microcosm of the body with over 120 different acupuncture pressure points. Stimulating some of these points, using specific protocols, can bring balance to the body, making the person feel better about themselves and relieve various symptoms.
Zoe has just launched a new kit, the first of it's kind in the UK, which offers ear maps for 12 health concerns linked to issues women face when going through peri menopause and menopause. The kits start at £35 for 60 natural and 20 crystal or gold ear seeds, and can help relieve symptoms associated with peri menopause and menopause. The ear maps include-
Anxiety, Stress & Low Mood
Back Pain & Joint Aches
Brain Fog, Memory & Concentration
Digestion, Bloating & IBS
Fatigue & Tiredness
General Menopause
Hot & Cold Flushes
Irritability & Mood Swings
Low Libido
Migraines & Head Pain
Sleep (or lack of)
Weight Loss
