AcuPips founded in 2018 by Zoe Young, LicAC, a fully qualified and practicing Traditional Chinese Medicine and Five Element Acupuncturist, was the first DIY Ear Seeds Kit to launch in the UK.



Ear Seeds are a form of Auricular Therapy, which is a type of traditional acupuncture that focuses solely on the ear. Ear seeds are placed on various pressure points on the ear, which is considered to be a microcosm of the body with over 120 different acupuncture pressure points. Stimulating some of these points, using specific protocols, can bring balance to the body, making the person feel better about themselves and relieve various symptoms.



Zoe has just launched a new kit, the first of it's kind in the UK, which offers ear maps for 12 health concerns linked to issues women face when going through peri menopause and menopause. The kits start at £35 for 60 natural and 20 crystal or gold ear seeds, and can help relieve symptoms associated with peri menopause and menopause. The ear maps include-



Anxiety, Stress & Low Mood



Back Pain & Joint Aches



Brain Fog, Memory & Concentration



Digestion, Bloating & IBS



Fatigue & Tiredness



General Menopause



Hot & Cold Flushes



Irritability & Mood Swings



Low Libido



Migraines & Head Pain



Sleep (or lack of)



Weight Loss





There has been so much positive feedback on this already – and it’s the only product on the market worldwide at the moment that’s like it! Zoe, the Founder can also provide any supporting quotes & comments for your feature.





