The past 20 years witness the growing awareness of sustainability across various industries. In 2023, OPPO, the fourth-largest smartphone brand globally, pledged to achieve carbon neutrality across its global operations by 2050. Beyond green product design and low-carbon operations, OPPO also supports innovators in creating sustainable solutions through technology. This year, OPPO is invited to take part in the COP28 Leadership Interviews to share its efforts on integrating technology and innovation into sustainability practices.



“Today at OPPO, we firmly believe that technology should not only enrich our lives but also pave the way for a greener future for generations to enjoy,” said Jason, “Although in the short term, there are many challenges towards sustainability as a tech company, in the long term, it benefits product innovation and the development of the company. OPPO is determined to continuously invest in sustainability, exploring more eco-friendly practices in our product life cycle management, from packaging and recycling to the development of greener technologies. Sustainability is a collective journey that necessitates collaboration from all stakeholders. We maintain an open mind and invite more ecosystem partners to join us in working towards a future shaped by innovation and sustainability.”



Since its founding in 2004, OPPO has become a global tech company operating business in more than 60 countries and regions, providing a matrix of smart devices’ ecosystem from smartphones to wearables and cutting-edge XR devices. Aligned with its mission “Technology for Mankind, and Kindness for the World”, OPPO integrates sustainable technologies into its products, to minimize the environmental impact. Taking its self-developed “Battery Health Engine” as an example, it helps smartphone batteries maintain more than 80% of their original capacity after as many as 1,600 full charge cycles using OPPO’s 80W SuperVOOC flash charge technology. This is far above the industry average, and enables smartphones to be used longer and to reduce electronic waste. Apart from that, to engage more users to the low carbon journey, OPPO introduced an Always-On Display feature “GO Green” in the latest launched ColorOS 14 operating system. The animations and carbon footprint on the screen will change based on the number of steps users have taken each day, and they will see clearly and intuitively how walking instead of taking other forms of transport can lead to less CO2 emissions.



Apart from that, OPPO joins hands with more ecosystem partners to combat climate change. “OPPO Inspiration Challenge”, an innovation accelerator initiated by OPPO Research Institute since 2022, calls for virtuous innovation technologies from global tech professionals annually. This year, it launched a new category, “Inspiration for the Planet”, targeting green technologies to minimize the environmental impact of electronic product manufacturing or usage. This year the program received 687 proposals from 66 countries and regions, and 40% of them were related to technologies benefiting climate actions. During COP28, OPPO invited one of the winning teams - Bluepha Co., Ltd, a biotech startup that develops biodegradable natural organic polymer to replace plastic usage for packaging and more scenarios, to present this green technology to a global audience.



OPPO's vision for a sustainable future involves multifaceted actions encompassing manufacturing practices, product design, technological innovation, collaboration, and community engagement. By aligning its actions with its mission, OPPO is dedicated to shaping an innovative and sustainable future for all.



To find out more visit: OPPO COP28 Interview



About OPPO



OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - “Smiley Face” - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.



Through the mission of “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World”, OPPO believes that technology shows its value when it truly benefits people. Facing both new challenges and opportunities in this age, OPPO takes “Inspiration Ahead” as its brand proposition which reveals our attitude and Virtuous Innovation marks its pursuit. Guided by the mission and proposition, OPPO is looking forward to moving forward with more partners to build a mutually beneficial and sustainable society.



