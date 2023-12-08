December 8, 2023 – Albaad, a global leader in manufacturing plastic free wet wipes is set to attend COP28 in Dubai. The company will participate in providing solutions and share its innovative roadmap to achieve its reduction in carbon emission targets.



As one of the largest manufacturers of wet wipes and feminine hygiene products in the world it is committed to delivering excellent performance wipes and fem-care products for every need. As vertical producers with production and research facilities stretching on three continents, it offers unmatched product customization, latest sustainable technologies, flexible capacity, high quality, and fast distribution.



"We are dedicated to reimagining wet wipes and their production processes to align with nature-friendly practices " explained Jacob Heen, CEO of Albaad. “Climate action is important for us as a company, because it helps us stay compliant with changing and evolving regulations, meet changing consumer demands, ensure supply chain resilience, reduce cost, better access to capital, secure long-term viability, foster innovation “emphasizes Jacob Heen. "Albaad plans to continue to be part of a system that shares the same environmental values and, in choosing its suppliers, focuses on those that have a particularly high environmental awareness."



The company's position as one of the world's top manufacturers of wet wipes, feminine hygiene a market leader in Europe puts it at the forefront of sustainability. These indispensable products, offer a lot of scope for ecological improvements in the production process and the materials used. The company’s diverse production footprint all over Europe enables it to be close to its customers and be efficient in the supply chain.



Albaad continues investing in developed technologies such as the establishment of a new nonwoven production line, that will manufacture nonwovens made of plastic free, plant-based components. Albaad is also expanding its operations near markets to promote efficient operations and reduce environmental impact through sustainable product development.



Switching to renewable energy sources and installing solar panels in Albaad’s production facilities are also ways to reduce their carbon footprint. The company’s sustainability strategy and operation are continuously reviewed and refined based on regulatory changes, changing market conditions, and new opportunities.



To further develop its own efforts for the environment, Albaad has set itself controllable targets covering greenhouse gas emissions as well as water consumption and waste production: Albaad commits to reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG (greenhouse gasses) emissions by 25% by 2030 from a 2020 base year. Albaad also commits to reducing absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, capital goods, upstream transportation and distribution, employee commuting, downstream transportation and distribution, and end-of-life treatment of sold products 25% within the same timeframe.



Albaad has always ensured that its products and manufacturing process is in line with the regulatory demands, even the strictest ones.



To watch the video visit: Albaad COP28 Interview



