Amsterdam, Thursday, December 12 - Tech platform Seenons is one of the Dutch companies that raised its voice at COP28. CEO and founder Joost Kamermans, along with colleague Impact Specialist Merel Schaap, embarked on a mission to discuss the impact of waste on the climate. Strikingly, amidst all negotiations and events, one impactful theme is missing: the circular economy to preserve scarce materials and prevent the loss of valuable resources. Joost spoke with, among others, Minister of Health Ernst Kuijpers and former Sky News presenter Andrew Wilson about sustainable waste management and the urgent need for legislation to reduce, reuse, and recycle. There is interest in the zero waste theme, but Seenons concludes at the Climate Summit: there is work to be done.



Zero waste theme missing at COP28



Seenons departed with a clear point of view towards COP28. An important focus with which CEO and founder Joost Kamermans initiated the conversation is the reuse and recycling of materials rather than producing new ones. A staggering 45% of CO2 emissions come from the production of new material. In addition, zero waste management - besides having a positive impact on the climate - should be better for our wallets. With the current waste of materials, both costs and environmental consequences await us if we do not take action.



Joost Kamermans: "It's very interesting to discuss the zero waste theme with other entrepreneurs, ministers, and impact makers at the global climate conference. Especially because there is a lack of attention at COP28. It is incomprehensible when you consider that the production of new material - and the waste it generates - has a tremendous negative impact on the climate. Therefore, it is extra valuable that we from Seenons are present here to put this theme more on the map. The interview with former Sky News presenter Andrew Wilson provides extra support to continue the conversation after COP28 with companies and governments."



Legislation and investment towards a circular economy



Positive is to find out the interest in both companies and governments to make the waste system more sustainable. This was evident in a conversation between Seenons and Dutch Minister of Health, Welfare, and Sport Ernst Kuipers. Sustainable waste management in healthcare is much needed; 7% of CO2 emissions come from this. Introducing appropriate legislation and incentives to make materials more valuable is crucial. This will encourage companies to set up systems for recovering materials and strive for a circular production process.



To make reuse and recycling more accessible and affordable globally, Seenons advocates for investments in reuse and recycling facilities. For example - a gradual annual increase in the minimum percentage of recycled materials, helps society make progress towards a circular economy.

After attending the Climate Summit, for Seenons it has become even clearer: the circular economy must be stimulated from various angles because, in the long run, there is simply no alternative.



Watch the Seenons COP28 interview here



About Seenons



Seenons is an award-winning tech platform with a clear vision: a waste-free world. In Europe alone, 2.5 billion tons of waste are produced annually. 90% of that waste is 'wasted,' with only 7.2% being reused*. At the same time, the EU has an ambitious goal to protect natural resources and become 100% circular by 2050.



The Seenons platform brings together everyone in the waste chain, connecting organizations that create waste to those that reuse it. This reduces the amount of waste and accelerates the transition to a circular economy. Seenons is the only independent platform in Europe focusing on saving waste. It operates in over 3000 locations in the Benelux, with more than 235 partners and over 75 different types of business waste on the platform. Seenons helps organizations take control of their waste, provides flexibility in choosing the best partners, and offers insights and expertise to begin the journey towards zero waste.

www.seenons.com



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





SEENONS OP COP28:

FOCUS OP CIRCULAIRE OPLOSSINGEN ONTBREEKT



Interesse in duurzaam afvalmanagement moet leiden naar wetgeving en investering



Amsterdam, donderdag 12 december - Tech-platform Seenons is een van de Nederlandse bedrijven die haar stem liet horen op de COP28. CEO en oprichter Joost Kamermans is met collega Impact Specialist Merel Schaap op missie gegaan om het gesprek te voeren over de impact van afval op het klimaat. Opvallend is dat bij de onderhandelingen en evenementen één impactvol thema weinig aandacht krijgt: de circulaire economie om schaarse materialen te behouden en verlies van waardevolle grondstoffen te voorkomen. Joost sprak met o.a. Minister van Volksgezondheid Ernst Kuipers en voormalig Sky News presentator Andrew Wilson over duurzaam afvalmanagement en de dringende noodzaak aan wetgeving voor verminderen, hergebruiken en recyclen. Er is interesse in het thema zero waste, maar Seenons concludeert op de Klimaattop: er is werk aan de winkel.



Zero waste onderbelicht op COP28



Seenons is met duidelijke standpunten richting de COP28 vertrokken. Een belangrijk aandachtspunt waarmee CEO en oprichter Joost Kamermans het gesprek heeft gestart, is het hergebruiken en recyclen van materialen, in plaats van nieuwe te produceren. Maar liefst 45% van de CO2-uitstoot komt vanuit productie van nieuw materiaal. Daarnaast zou zero waste management, naast een positieve impact op het klimaat, beter moeten zijn voor onze portemonnee. Met de huidige verspilling van materialen staan zowel kosten als milieugevolgen op ons te wachten als we niet ingrijpen.



Joost Kamermans: ‘’Het is erg interessant om op hét wereldwijde klimaatcongres in gesprek te gaan over het thema zero waste met andere ondernemers, ministers en impactmakers. Juist ook omdat er hier vanuit de COP28 weinig aandacht voor is. Onbegrijpelijk als je bedenkt dat de productie van nieuw materiaal - en het afval dat daaruit voortkomt - een enorme negatieve impact op het klimaat heeft. Het is daarom extra waardevol dat wij vanuit Seenons hier aanwezig zijn, om dit thema meer op de kaart te zetten. Het interview met voormalig Sky News presentator Andrew Wilson geeft extra houvast om het gesprek na de COP28 voort te zetten met bedrijven en overheden.’’



Met wetgeving en investering richting circulaire economie



Positief te noemen is dat de interesse om het afvalsysteem te verduurzamen vanuit zowel bedrijven als overheden zichtbaar is. Dit kwam o.a. naar voren in een gesprek tussen Seenons en minister van Volksgezondheid, Welzijn en Sport: Ernst Kuipers. Duurzaam afvalmanagement in de zorg is hard nodig; 7% van de CO2-uitstoot komt hier vandaan. Het introduceren van passende wetgeving en prikkels om materialen waardevoller te maken is cruciaal. Dit zal bedrijven aanmoedigen om systemen op te zetten voor het terugwinnen van materialen en te streven naar een circulair productieproces.



Om hergebruik en recycling wereldwijd toegankelijker en betaalbaarder te maken, pleit Seenons voor investeringen in faciliteiten voor hergebruik en recycling. Een geleidelijke jaarlijkse verhoging van het minimumpercentage van gerecyclede materialen helpt de maatschappij bijvoorbeeld goed op weg richting een circulaire economie.



Voor Seenons is het na het bezoek aan de Klimaattop nog duidelijker geworden: de circulaire economie moet vanuit verschillende hoeken gestimuleerd worden, want op de lange termijn is er simpelweg geen alternatief.



Bekijk hier het Seenons cop28-interview



Over Seenons



Seenons is een bekroond techbedrijf met een duidelijke visie: een afvalvrije wereld. Alleen al in Europa wordt jaarlijks 2,5 miljard ton afval geproduceerd. 90% van dat afval wordt 'verspild', slechts 7,2% wordt hergebruikt*. Tegelijkertijd heeft de EU een ambitieuze doelstelling om natuurlijke hulpbronnen te beschermen en 100% circulair te worden tegen 2050.



Het Seenons platform brengt iedereen in de afvalketen samen en verbindt organisaties die afval creëren aan organisaties die het hergebruiken. Zo wordt de hoeveelheid afval verminderd en de overgang naar een circulaire economie versneld. Seenons is het enige onafhankelijke platform in Europa dat zich focust op het redden van afval. Het is actief op +3000 locaties in de Benelux, met +235 partners en +75 verschillende soorten bedrijfsafval op het platform. Seenons helpt organisaties om controle te krijgen over hun afval, biedt flexibiliteit voor het kiezen van de beste partners én geeft

de inzichten en expertise om de reis naar zero-waste te beginnen.

www.seenons.com



