Asheville, NC – Ben Catt, Chief Executive Officer of Pine Gate Renewables, a North Carolina based owner-operator of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States, will participate in the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) from November 30 to December 12, 2023.



Held since 1995, the Conference of the Parties (COP) is an international conference that convenes a diverse community of nonprofit leaders, heads of government, diplomats, NGOs, and private sector leaders to collaborate, discuss and propel climate solutions. This year’s COP will include an interview series featuring influential leaders from the global business community who are driving the energy transition.



“We are proud to participate in the COP28 Leadership Series and represent the interests of the U.S. solar industry at the UN’s annual climate conference,” said CEO, Ben Catt. “COP recognizes that the business community plays a pivotal role in the global energy transition, which will require an unprecedented buildout of renewable energy. Our vision is to decarbonize the U.S. electricity sector by developing and deploying solar and storage projects that not only produce clean, affordable energy, but make it possible for our communities, utilities, and corporate partners to meet their emission reduction goals.”



About Pine Gate Renewables:



Pine Gate Renewables is a developer and owner-operator of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States. Founded in 2016, Pine Gate is dedicated to the innovative deployment of clean energy and has extensive experience in the development, financing, construction, and operation of solar and energy storage facilities. A trusted partner and leader in the industry, Pine Gate is 100% American-owned and has closed more than $7 billion in project financing and capital investment. Pine Gate operates over 100 solar facilities accounting for more than two gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity and it has over 28 GW of projects in development.



