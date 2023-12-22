The tire industry is facing a rapidly changing landscape, including sustainability imperatives, deglobalization, and emerging technologies such as electric vehicles. As the sole part that comes into contact with the road and a critical safety component of any vehicle, the tire industry requires support from key suppliers to navigate these challenges. Flexsys is committed to investing heavily to meet the needs of the industry and provide innovative, sustainable, and reliable solutions.



Flexsys focuses on three key areas to support its global customer base: innovation, sustainability, and security of supply. The company continuously innovates to meet customer needs while ensuring high product performance and passenger safety. Environmental sustainability is a top priority, including the raw materials sourced, such as tire additives. Finally, the reliability of the supply chain is non-negotiable, and any disruption can result in manufacturing operations coming to a halt.



The fate of 6PPD, the most widely used Antidegradant in tire applications, is of particular concern to Flexsys and the tire industry. Concerns have been raised regarding potential links between 6PPD transformation products and certain fish species in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States. Developing a replacement for 6PPD is a formidable task, but Flexsys has positioned itself as the leader of a collaborative ecosystem of stakeholders, focused on developing and testing innovative molecules. With its proven track record of innovation in next-generation tire additives, the company is confident that it will be successful in innovating a solution for the industry.



As an industry leader, Flexsys is investing heavily to chart a sustainable path for itself and its downstream partners. The company's aspirations are aligned with its customers, and it is striving to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, 100% renewable electricity, and the incorporation of 100% sustainable materials within its supply chain by 2040. Flexsys has earned an EcoVadis Gold sustainability rating, placing it in the top 3% of global chemical manufacturers. Additionally, its commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative underscores its determination to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with a 1.5°C pathway and help its customers do the same.



Flexsys has taken decisive steps to build a customer-centric operational footprint tailored to the needs of its customers. Each of its eight world-class manufacturing facilities is strategically positioned to be in proximity to its customers, ensuring the highest supply security level. The company's local-for-local supply approach, combined with locally sourced raw materials and local customer success teams, delivers unparalleled levels of customer service, supply reliability, and agility.



In conclusion, the tire industry requires innovative, sustainable, and reliable solutions to navigate current and upcoming challenges. Flexsys is dedicated to investing in superior solutions and nurturing robust partnerships. Together, the industry can forge a path towards a brighter, more sustainable future.



