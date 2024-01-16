Heathfield Estate offers the best of both worlds as we are based in the middle of the forest yet only 10 minutes from the beach,

Bransgore, Hampshire, UK: Heathfield Estate, a stunning 19th-century estate, is now offering its 2 luxury holiday cottages for short-term rental in the heart of the New Forest National Park. The estate is the perfect destination for those looking for an eco-friendly escape in a historic and tranquil setting. The cottages, which date back to around 1850, have been lovingly restored and renovated to offer modern comfort and convenience, while preserving their original charm and character.



Accommodating 2-12 guests, our holiday cottages include the 4-bedroom Heathfield Coach House which can sleep 8 people or the 2-bedroom Magnolia Cottage which can sleep 4 people.



The Coach House features a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen with a range cooker and a dishwasher, a laundry room, and its own garden terrace with a barbecue. Magnolia Cottage features a living / dining area, a fully equipped kitchen with a range cooker and a dishwasher, and its own garden terrace with a barbecue. Guests can enjoy the estate's extensive grounds, which include a hot tub, lake and 14 acres to walk around.



Heathfield Estate is committed to reducing its environmental impact and promoting sustainability. The estate uses solar panels, well water harvesting, and biomass heating to generate much of its own electricity, heat and water. The well water is used for irrigation for all the grass and landscaping plus topping the lake. The estate also provides the guests with a locally sourced food hamper and toiletries, as well as recycling facilities. The estate encourages guests to explore the New Forest by foot, bike, or horse, and can store guest's bicycles in a locked building during their stay.



The estate has lots of animals roaming around on its land including: deer, cats (Pickle, our estate cat, and cats from the farm next door), squirrels, hedgehogs, foxes, rabbits and many different types of birds who sing throughout the day. The estate owners make sure that all animals never go hungry on the estate. Immerse yourself in the epitome of luxury and tranquility at Heathfield Estate, where every detail is crafted to ensure a memorable and enjoyable eco-friendly stay.



Over the years there have been very few owners of the Estate; everyone who lived here tended to stay. The most notable owner was Lady Bingham, wife of Major-General Sir George Ridout Bingham (who served as the commanding military officer on St. Helena from 1815 until 1819 during Napoleon Bonaparte’s initial incarceration on the island). In April 1876, Queen Victoria’s eldest granddaughter, Princess Charlotte of Prussia, came to stay at Heathfield House. The estate was also home to airmen during the Second World War whilst a military aerodrome was set up at Holmsley to the west of the estate. One of these airmen eventually bought the estate when the war was over. Heathfield House, the grand manor residence, is the private abode of the owners.



"Heathfield Estate offers the best of both worlds as we are based in the middle of the forest yet only 10 minutes from the beach," said Paul Heydon, the co-owner of the estate. "We want our guests to feel relaxed, but also to appreciate the beauty and diversity of the New Forest. We are proud to offer a luxury holiday experience that is also eco-friendly and responsible."



Heathfield Estate is available for short-term rental throughout the year, with prices starting from approximately GBP 1,600 per week for Magnolia Cottage and GBP 3500 per week for the Coach House. The cottages are ideal for families, groups of friends, or corporate retreats. The estate also offers special packages for seasonal events, such as Christmas, New Year, Easter, and Valentine's Day.



To book Heathfield Estate, visit the website Heathfield Estate or contact Paul Heydon at 07740983047 or paul@heathfieldestate.co.uk



About Heathfield Estate:

Heathfield Estate offers luxury self-catering holiday cottages in Hampshire, England in the heart of the New Forest. The estate has a rich and fascinating history dating back to the 19th century. The cottages have been renovated and refurbished to offer modern comfort and convenience, while retaining their original charm and character. The estate is also committed to reducing its environmental impact and promoting sustainability. The estate offers a unique and memorable holiday experience for its guests, who can enjoy the estate’s facilities, amenities, and services, as well as the natural beauty and attractions of the New Forest. For more information, visit https://www.heathfieldestatenewforest.co.uk

