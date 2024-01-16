K2 Systems' goal is a rapid and sustainable energy transition. To help achieve a decentralised energy supply, the company of 400 employees across ten international locations develops intuitive mounting systems for photovoltaic systems. Since 2004, they have installed over 32 GW in over 130 countries. Approximately 110 gigawatt hours of energy are generated every day with these systems.



K2 mounting systems are built to last. They are intelligently designed with universal components so that they are easy to install. The company invests heavily in R&D in order to design solutions for roofs, façades, ground mounts, carports and tailor-made applications. The systems use modular principles which allow maximum flexibility for assembly, simplified warehousing and shorter delivery routes. In addition, it helps the company respond quickly to market changes. K2 also largely relies on manufacturing in Europe to minimise carbon emissions.



Synergy between physical and digital products



A real game changer has been the digital ecosystem. “Therefore, we have established a digital workflow covering planning, installation, documentation and training”, describes Katharina David, CEO K2 Systems. “Instead of time-consuming individual planning, all participants can realize PV projects in a faster and more reliable way. This is how we combine physical solutions with state-of-the-art technology.” K2 also relies on digital interfaces with other manufacturers to provide seamless planning.



K2 offers an online planning tool, a documentation app and a Resource Centre. The K2 Resource Centre provides free valuable knowledge with webinars, trainings, tutorials and other expertise 24/7. The CEO is proud: “In view of the great demand for specialists, we see it as an enormous success that more and more career changers as well as PV professionals are using our services to acquire knowledge. We registered 1.1 million sessions in our Resource Centre in 2023 alone.” K2 also offers top-tier personalized customer service



As a world first, the company has launched a new live mechanical monitoring system to protect modules from heavy snow loads and reduce maintenance costs. “With our first IoT-based product, K2 Buddy, we have taken another step towards being the most digital mounting system supplier.”



Katharina David summarises: “As a market leader in Europe, one key to success is that we rely on strong cooperations with customers, suppliers and key players in the industry. Together, we can achieve a higher level of expertise and more effectively drive the energy transition. This is what we call connecting strength.”



Hear more from Katharina David, CEO, by accessing this video.



About K2 Systems:



We connect strengths: innovative mounting systems, digital technology and people with the know-how and energy to drive sustainable solutions.



Since 2004, K2 Systems has stood for global power generation from solar energy. The heart is the development of easy-to-install mounting systems that are precisely tailored to the needs of our customers. The soul is the common spirit of all employees. Together, we define technical innovation and set new service standards digitally as well.



At our headquarters in Renningen and our ten international locations, we develop and sell mounting systems together with 400 employees for the roofs of this world.



More information and impressions can be found on https://k2-systems.com/en/



Media Contact:

Saffron Dale

Distribution Coordinator

Acumen Media

s.dale@acumenmedia.com