The Forum Interview Series is released during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting and tackles the 10 World Economic Forum Centres—the most significant global challenges



(Jan. 17, 2024, Davos, Switzerland) – Lyric CEO Rajeev Ronanki, was interviewed as the global expert for “The Future of AI: How AI is Revolutionizing the Healthcare Industry,” as part of The Forum Interviews in Davos, Switzerland. The interviews are released in conjunction with the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, with each segment focusing on one of the 10 most significant global challenges, according to the 10 World Economic Forum Centres.



“I’m honored to be a part of the discussions,” Lyric CEO Rajeev Ronanki said. “It’s critical to bring light to these global challenges, especially to show the power of responsible AI and technology in simplifying the business of care, which can ultimately impact healthcare consumers and revolutionize the healthcare ecosystem.”



Watch Rajeev’s insightful interview here.



About Rajeev Ronanki:



Rajeev Ronanki is CEO of Lyric and has more than 25 years of experience in innovation-driven industry and social change across healthcare and technology. He is a best-selling author and noted authority on Al in health care. Rajeev is a sought-after speaker, and in addition to The Forum Interviews, he was a featured speaker at Ted Al, the first Ted conference dedicated to artificial intelligence, featuring the top minds in the field.



Before joining Lyric, Raj led the transformation of Elevance Health (formerly Anthem) from a traditional insurance company to a digital platform for health as President of Carelon Digital Platforms. Prior to that, Raj was a partner at Deloitte Consulting where he spearheaded many technological healthcare innovations.



Rajeev’s passion for technology drove him to earn a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Osmania University and a master’s in computer science from the University of Pennsylvania. His education provided an academic understanding of exponential technologies which deepened his appreciation for the concepts and devices he grew up watching. These exponential technologies have quickened the pace for innovation by bringing the future into our hands faster than we could have imagined. Given the quick pace, Rajeev saw how individuals were leveraging exponential technologies to deliver groundbreaking results, and he knew that the healthcare industry was ready for an AI-driven revolution.





About Lyric:



Lyric, formerly ClaimsXten, is a leading healthcare technology company, committed to simplifying the business of care. Over 30 years of experience, dedicated teams, and top technology help deliver more than $14 billion of annual savings to our many loyal and valued customers—including 9 of the top 10 payers across the country. Lyric’s solutions leverage the power of machine learning, AI, and predictive analytics to empower health plan payers with pathways to increased accuracy and efficiency, while maximizing value and savings. Lyric’s strong relationships as a trusted ally to customers resulted in recognition from KLAS as “true partner” and “excellent value for investment,” with a top score for overall customer satisfaction and A+ likelihood to recommend in their October 2023 Payment Integrity and Accuracy Report.



Discover more at Lyric.ai.



Media Contact:

Saffron Dale

Distribution Coordinator

Acumen Media

s.dale@acumenmedia.com