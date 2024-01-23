TWW is proud to welcome the explorer yacht La Datcha to its fleet of charter yachts. La Datcha joins the expert team of TWW charter specialists who will assist the customers in organizing the most memorable holiday.

Built to cruise from the Arctic to Antarctica and certified Ice Class and IMO Polar Coded, she can explore such a wide range of destinations that guests will be in awe of discovering the many different types of continents she’ll take them to.

The stunning 77-meter vessel is now ready to cruise the seven seas in 2024.



"I am hugely excited to announce LA DATCHA joining the prestigious TWW Yachts charter fleet, where she will become our flagship charter yacht.” starts James Graham-Cloete, Director Charter Management at TWW Yachts

“In a global market full of luxury yachts doing the usual Mediterranean, Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries, we are proud to represent this iconic expedition yacht, which is able to explore the more remote and inaccessible parts of the world, whilst offering the ultimate in luxury and guest amenities.

She is cruising and available for charter in such stunning and interesting locations as Antarctica, the Sea of Cortez, French Polynesia, The Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and Australia over the coming 12 months. LA DATCHA is without a doubt, one of if not the very best expedition yachts available for charter."



The Itinerary

Constructed to face and tame the wildest elements, La Datcha is not only a performing superyacht, but she is also the epitome of luxury in the large sense of the word.



The scheduled 2024 itinerary ventures off the beaten track and explores less popular destinations that promise to offer unique adventures for charterers, revealing unusual and endemic landscapes, cultures, flora and fauna that will provide unforgettable experiences and memories.



Jan - Feb - Antarctica

Mar - June - Sea of Cortez

July - unavailable

August - September - French Polynesia

Oct-Dec - Solomon Island, Papua New Guinea, Australia

Jan - Feb 2025 - Australia

Summer 2025 - Coral Sea, South Pacific, Micronesia and South East Asia.



Luxury and comfort are the watchwords onboard



Designed to accommodate 12 guests on board 6 extravagant and luxury cabins including two master and one VIP, La Datcha also boasts spacious salons, and six decks allowing everyone on board to enjoy some privacy while still being able to spend time together.

Her relaxing and opulent interiors offer an entire wellness area including a jacuzzi on the deck and one inside and is fitted with a Turkish Hamman, sauna, as well as a dedicated massage area so guests can unwind and get pampered by some of the most caring treatments.



25 Crew members onboard



There are 25 crew members onboard to manage the navigation and tend to the charterers’ desires.

Amongst them, La Datcha’s Chef proposes that guests indulge their palate to flavors that draw their inspiration from local produce. The chef on board will delight them with a gourmet cuisine worthy of a Michelin-starred restaurant tailored to their tastes and desires.



Activities to do onboard



Guests can also keep in shape thanks to a full gym with sea views.

The exploration of the wonders underwater is also a possibility as La Datcha boasts a certified dive center equipped with a decompression chamber and a three-person TRITON submersible. Get ready to admire the most amazing waters and its treasures.

Despite full diving equipment, the yacht also offers some of the latest toys such as seabobs, jet skis, bicycles, wakeboards, seaboards, kayaks, surfboards… Endless possibilities for memorable adventures on the ocean, but also on land.



Other equipment



To allow charterers to travel to and from the yacht easily, the vessel is equipped with a helipad along with two helicopters.

La Datcha is fitted with enhanced fuel tanks and an improved refuse management system, which enables her to keep an autonomy at sea for up to 40 days!



Charter Rates

USD 730,000 per week (high season)

USD 630,000 per week (low season)



About TWW Yachts

TWW Yachts has dedicated, dynamic teams across charter, sales, management, and new construction. They measure success not by profit margin, but by their relationships with owners, captains, shipyards, and other brokerage houses. Relationships that endure as a result of their commitment to excellence and integrity. +33 97 77 67 57



Related YouTube video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cG_ntWY8J8c&ab_channel=TWWYa...

Website: https://www.twwyachts.com/



Media Contact

Get in touch with:Vikki Daras - marketing@twwyachts.com

for an interview James Graham-Cloete, TWW Charter Manager





Assets:

Brochure :https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/rynkf7nrvjs0o2c0qr5gf/BF-LA-D...

Yacht Folio: https://www.yachtfolio.com/e-brochure/LA_DATCHA/pHMeVfD-LMoa

Images and videos: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/z5wjiq697czfr4bf30c2r/h?rlkey...