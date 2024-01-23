Embargo Time: January 24th, 9:30 AM UK time https://we.tl/t-17llCovLSl



The debut at Bett 2024 inspires infinite opportunities for engaging and open-ended learning in the classroom – empowering the next generation of students, and innovators.

24 January 2024, London – As part of its mission to bring STEAM into classrooms worldwide, making the skills of the future fun and engaging to learn, Arduino Education has developed Arduino Alvik: an innovative educational robot set to revolutionize the way students of all ages explore robotics and programming. Unveiled at this year’s Bett show in London, the global event for EdTech, this innovative new tool is ready to empower the problem-solvers and engineers of tomorrow, starting today.



“This launch is a defining moment for Arduino Education. Alvik is more than a robot; it’s a comprehensive learning tool, designed with the versatility and user-friendly approach that make it ideal for enhancing robotics and programming education across various age groups,” commented Yu Hu, Head of Arduino Education.



Alvik comes with a set of lessons to choose from, designed by Arduino Education’s team in collaboration with teachers to provide a step-by-step guide to make complex concepts easily accessible. Along the way, students can learn the basics of IoT, get started with MicroPython, and approach physics and engineering in a playful way. But that is only the beginning of a great adventure in learning.

Indeed, educators will be particularly impressed by Alvik’s blend of functionality and creativity: the high-quality materials and comprehensive features make for a reliable and durable teaching tool, while its open-endedness creates infinite opportunities to adapt to student’s level or interests, and go further for deeper understanding.



Key highlights of Arduino Alvik include:



● MicroPython integration: Simplifies coding for educators and students, enabling them to progress from basic tasks to complex projects.

● Compact yet feature-rich: Despite its small size, Alvik boasts high-quality sensors and a rechargeable battery, facilitating continuous learning.

● Boosts creativity: Compatible with LEGO® Technic™, M3 screws, and plug-and-play connectors, Alvik encourages innovative and custom projects.

● Links to real-world applications: With 19 comprehensive lessons, Alvik prepares students for future challenges through hands-on, collaborative projects.



Get to know this transformational classroom tool better!

Check out Arduino Education at Bett 2024, Bett Hall - Stand NJ12 at ExCel London, from 24 to 26 January 2024.

Or find out more by visiting the dedicated website, and join the waiting list to be the first to receive updates on Alvik’s availability.





About Arduino

Arduino is the leading open-source hardware and software company in the world. Born to provide an easy-to-use platform for anyone making interactive projects, Arduino has reached a growing community and adapted to new needs and challenges, branching out into products for IoT, wearables, 3D printing, and embedded environments. As of today, the Arduino community includes approximately 30 million active users.

With Arduino Education, Arduino supports educational institutions and educators around the world in bringing STEAM subjects to life in the classroom with hands-on kits and digital content that make learning engaging, for students at any age and stage.



