• Predator Gaming is proud to continue the partnership with Intel® Extreme Masters as the official Global PC Partner of IEM Katowice 2024.

• A competition to win a VIP trip to the finals with VIP tickets, flights, accommodation and spending money via @PredatorGaming Facebook Page

• Play like the pros with top-of-the-line hardware, Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition 3D gaming notebook, Predator Orion X small form factor upgradable PC and the breathtakingly curved Predator X45 OLED monitor. All now available in UK retailers.

• Limited ticketed Live Viewing Party with top UK gaming streamers in London gaming bar Platform, Canary Wharf.

• A Predator Promotion and a chance to win your money back running until the 25th March 2024.



London – January 29, 2024 – Predator Gaming, the ultimate choice for esports champions and hardcore gamers, roars into IEM Katowice 2024 with a potent mix of electrifying events, cutting-edge hardware, and an unmissable promotion that could net you hundreds of pounds worth of peripherals and even your purchase price back!



Win VIP Tickets to experience the atmosphere from the front row!



As the official Global PC Partner of the Intel® Extreme Masters, Acer are celebrating IEM Katowice by offering a premium trip to the finals, including VIP tickets with full access to the venue from the 9th February – 11th February, flight accommodation, and spending money. Full details and T&C’s can be found on the @PredatorGaming Facebook Page





Join the Hype at the Predator Live Viewing Party!



If you can’t make it out to Katowice to feel the competitive energy firsthand then you can join a crowd of super fans and top UK gaming streamers at the UK’s Predator Live Viewing Party at the Platform Bar in London’s Canary Wharf. This ticketed event will run from 3:30 pm on the 11th February. Witness the world's best esports gladiators clash in epic battles, fuel your fandom with themed activities and giveaways, and stand a chance to win exclusive Predator prizes! Tickets are available from Esports News UK.





Unleash Your Inner Beast with New Predator Gaming Gear



Dominate the competition with Predator's arsenal of brand-new gaming weapons. Immerse yourself fully in the game with the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition 3D gaming notebook with access to AAA games in 3D via the SpatialLabs TrueGame—currently GBP500 off in Currys.

Predator Orion X comes with out-of-this-world features and a DIY-friendly Design. It is a one-of-a-kind small form factor upgradable PC and is also now available in Currys online





Fuel Your Victory with the IEM 2024 Predator Promotion



Gear up for glory with the incredible IEM 2024 Predator Promotion! Purchase a qualifying Predator notebook or desktop powered by powerful Intel® Core™ processors from selected retailers between January 5th and March 15th, 2024, and choose TWO FREE Predator gaming accessories from a selection of epic peripherals worth up to GBP149.98! But that's not all! One lucky winner in every 50 who register their purchase will have the chance to win their entire purchase price back!





Predator Gaming – Dominate the Game. Own the Arena.



Visit the Predator IEM 2024 website at Predator IEM partnership & Predator IEM promotions for more information on the live viewing party, new Predator gaming products, and the IEM 2024 Predator Promotion. Unleash your inner beast and take control of the game with Predator Gaming!





