Genesis Cloud selects the VAST Data Platform to power affordable and easy to use

high performance cloud computing services



London – January 29th, 2024 – VAST Data, the AI data platform company, today announced a strategic partnership with Genesis Cloud, a leading Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider for GPUs and accelerators in the cloud. Together, VAST and Genesis Cloud are poised to make AI and accelerated cloud computing more efficient, scalable and accessible to organizations across the globe.



Genesis Cloud helps businesses optimize their AI training and inference pipeline by offering performance and capacity for AI projects at scale while providing enterprise-grade features. The company is using the VAST Data Platform to build the most comprehensive set of AI data services in the industry. With VAST, Genesis Cloud is leading a new generation of AI initiatives and Large Language Model (LLM) development by delivering highly automated infrastructure with exceptional performance and hyperscaler efficiency.



“To complement Genesis Cloud’s market-leading compute services, we needed a world-class partner at the data layer that could withstand the rigors of data-intensive AI workloads across multiple geographies,” said Dr. Stefan Schiefer, CEO at Genesis Cloud. “The VAST Data Platform was the obvious choice, bringing performance, scalability and simplicity paired with rich enterprise features and functionality. Throughout our assessment, we were incredibly impressed not just with VAST’s capabilities and product roadmap, but also their enthusiasm around the opportunity for co-development on future solutions.”



Key benefits for Genesis Cloud with the VAST Data Platform include:



● Multitenancy Enabling Concurrent Users Across Public Cloud: VAST allows multiple, disparate organizations to share access to the VAST DataStore, enabling Genesis Cloud to allocate orders for capacity as needed while delivering unparalleled performance.



● Enhancing Security in Cloud Environments: By implementing a Zero Trust security strategy, the VAST Data Platform provides superior security for AI/ML and analytics workloads with Genesis Cloud customers, helping organizations achieve regulatory compliance and maintain the security of their most sensitive data in the cloud.



● Simplified Workloads: Managing the data required to train LLMs is a complex data science process. Using the VAST Data Platform’s high performance, single tier and feature rich capabilities, Genesis Cloud is delivering data services that simplify and streamline data set preparation to better facilitate model training.



● Quick and Easy to Deploy: The intuitive design of the VAST Data Platform simplifies the complexities traditionally associated with other data management offerings, providing Genesis Cloud with a seamless and efficient deployment experience.



● Improved GPU Utilization: By providing fast, real-time access to data across public and private clouds, VAST eliminates data loading bottlenecks to ensure high GPU utilization, better efficiency and ultimately lower costs to the end customer.



● Future Proof Investment with Robust Enterprise Features: The VAST Data Platform consolidates storage, database, and global namespace capabilities that offer unique productization opportunities for service providers.



"With the VAST Data Platform, Genesis Cloud offers organizations access to Europe’s most performant and efficient GPU-accelerated cloud services, optimized to suit the needs of their business - from speed, to scale, to security and compliance,” said Chris Morgan, Vice President, Solutions at VAST Data. “As VAST continues to expand our global presence in Europe and beyond, our partnership with Genesis Cloud allows us to serve our joint customers with flexible, high performance infrastructure solutions and services for their growing AI and inference pipelines.”



About VAST Data

VAST Data is the data platform company built for the AI era. As the new standard for enterprise AI infrastructure, organizations trust the VAST Data Platform to serve their most data-intensive computing needs. VAST Data empowers enterprises to unlock the full potential of their data by providing AI infrastructure that is simple, scalable, and architected from the ground up to power deep learning and GPU-accelerated data centers and clouds. Launched in 2019, VAST Data is the fastest growing data infrastructure company in history. For more information, please visit and follow VAST Data on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.



About Genesis Cloud

Genesis Cloud is an Accelerated Cloud Service Provider offering the latest NVIDIA reference architecture. We make cutting-edge accelerated computing more affordable and secure at enterprise scale. We offer best-in-class infrastructure via our network of green HPC data centers, where cutting-edge technology meets sustainability. Our data centers In Europe and North America boast the latest AI accelerators and GPUs and a robust network and storage solution, specifically designed to supercharge GenAI, Machine Learning, Simulations, Rendering, and other high-performance computing workloads. To learn more, visit the company’s website: www.genesiscloud.com



Media Contact

Mark Waite

07774 265444

markw@wearecohesive.com