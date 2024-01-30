In celebration of Children's Mental Health Week UK, Watoto Play (pronounced: WA-TOW-TOW) invites you to a poignant 90-minute Conversation plus Q&A Panel Discussion with leading experts in the field of neuroscience, parenting and trauma. Learn more about your child's safety - physically, emotionally and online - and what as a parent you can do. Self select fee.



Scheduled online via Zoom for Tuesday, 7th February at 7pm on Zoom, the event will delve into the profound impact of feeling safe on our behaviour and relationships, how trauma changes us.



If you're a parent: wanting a great relationship with your child; interested in feelings; want to know polyvagal theory (what's that then?); need to gain a bit of steadiness in your parenting and home life or are a professional working with young people, this discussion will be so valuable for you!



The event is hosted by Yasmin Shaheen-Zaffar who a mom first, is a BACP Accredited Relationship Trauma Counsellor, Safe & Sound Protocol Practitioner, and Neurofeedback Practitioner,



Yasmin says “Through my lived experience and learning about polyvagal principles I have learnt one of - if not the biggest motivator of human behaviour is feeling safe enough. And this is what I want to share with other parents - so they can as parents be empowered to build great relationships with them and help them feel safe in the world.”



Yasmin reflects on the recent heartbreaking news of Mia Janin in the UK. Reading Mia’s fathers statement - whilst shedding light on her own journey as a neurodivergent parent and trauma therapist.



Yasmin emphasises the challenges she's faced growing-up and attempting to create a safe-space for her daughter in a world that often feels unsafe - is unsafe.



Mia's story and the story of thousands of others becomes a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle, as Yasmin shares, "As a parent it seems I put one fire out, and another one starts. Many parents spend a lifetime telling their children “Don’t go there, don't do that, don’t wear that, don’t speak to XYZ - it's not safe. Surely it's time to change the narrative?”.



Yasmin adds “and lets not forget those that do end up in the criminal justice system, their families. I am sure no parent thinks that is where their child will end up.



This event aims to explore the critical role shame and safety play in our relationships, sharing with parents actionable steps to improve their relationships with their children.



Participants will gain insights into the lengths Yasmin as a neurodivergent parent has gone to to keep her daughter safe, both from herself and the world at large. The experiences of a Gen Z teenager, VVZ, will provide a fresh perspective on navigating a world that often feels unsafe.



The agenda includes introductions to guest speakers, an intergenerational family conversation with: Dr. Stephen Porges, Seth Porges, Yasmin Shaheen-Zaffar and Miss VVZ. The event also offers an expert panel discussion and Q&A session with



Dr. Stephen Porges: Polyvagal Theory Creator



Seth Porges: Co author of book “Our Polyvagal World



Yasmin Shaheen-Zaffar - founder of Watoto Play a company that creates therapy resources for the neurodivergent community.

Professor Divine Charura - Professor at York St John University



Catherine Knibbs - Cyber Behaviour Educator



Suzanne Anderson - founder of the Parenting Mental Health Community



The conversation will unravel and demystify the complexities of our nervous system through the lens of Polyvagal Theory, featuring the theory's creator, Dr. Stephen Porges, and Seth Porges, co-authors of Our Polyvagal World - How Safety and Trauma Change Us.

Yasmin, your host for the evening, shares her transformative journey from a shouty dysregulated mom to a steady-connected mom, emphasising the crucial benefits of integrating Polyvagal principles into parenting, workplaces, school curricula, and our communities.



The event recognises the challenges of attending live, offering a catch-up video for 90 days after registration, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to engage with this transformative discussion.



The Q&A Panel Discussion will tackle the ultimate question: How can we create a world that feels safe, especially considering the unjust distribution of shame and safety in our world?



As an attendee you are offered a unique opportunity to submit your queries in advance to our esteemed panel, including the creator of Polyvagal Theory Dr Stephen Porges, a leading figure in neuroscience, parenting, and mental health.



To submit a query email hello@polyvagalteen.com with email heading “Q Our Polyvagal World



Designed for a diverse audience, including SEND/SENCO workers/educators, stressed-out parents and caregivers, neurodivergent families, educators, occupational therapists, mental health professionals, high-stress professions like medical and emergency services, and coaches.



This event is for anyone striving to build better relationships and seeking to understand the impact of the past and present on their behaviours today.



Key Details:

An optional self select fee will distribute donations to The Principle Trust Children's Charity

Watoto Play (pronounced WA-TOW-TOW) creates resources to make therapeutic ideas accessible to all including the neurodivergent community. Their brands include Polyvagal Teen®, The Hearts Whisper®, Scribbledeedo™ and Neurosloth®

Signposting for neurodivergent support: www.ndsupport.org

Event tech is supported by The Creative Counsellors Community.