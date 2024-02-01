[London, 1st February 2024] - Singapore-headquartered Space Matrix, ranked #2 in the Interior Design Magazine's International Top 100 Design Giants 2023 rankings, today announced their vision in creating a dynamic world of workplace design to craft cultures and inspire sustainable futures. With companies increasingly recognising the importance of fostering a resilient and productive workforce, Space Matrix has taken initiative to establish well-designed workplaces to drive employee engagement, innovation, and creativity.



"The power of design to transform the workplace into a positive catalyst for people to thrive and businesses to succeed is immense. Around the world, savvy CEOs understand this business imperative and are moving real estate discussions to the boardroom. Very few firms in the workplace design industry can deliver on this business imperative. Those who can will succeed, while the others will become irrelevant. Space Matrix is in the right place to capitalise on this opportunity. Our time is now!" said Arsh Chaudhry, CEO of Space Matrix.



With the volatility and uncertainties in the business environment as a whole, the resilience to ride through storms and the ability to not just bounce back but bounce forward, comes from your people. With that in mind, the workplace is increasingly seen as a strategic tool for businesses to not just attract employees back to work but also become a magnet for the best talent.



Adapting to the significant environmental impact of office buildings, Space Matrix places a strong emphasis on sustainability. The firm champions taking a conscious approach from design to delivery. This unwavering commitment to sustainability is further substantiated by their sustainability goals being validated by SBTi and therefore aligns with the values and strategies of its clients.



Founded in 2001, Space Matrix has established itself as Singapore's leading design consultancy under the visionary leadership of CEO Arsh Chaudhry. With a passion for making a positive impact, he has spearheaded Space Matrix's transformation into a global force in workplace design. The firm seamlessly integrates a comprehensive ecosystem of designers, project managers, cost consultants, general contractors, specialist sub-consultants, technology experts, sustainability specialists, and product manufacturers, ensuring a holistic and successful solution to its clients.



Space Matrix currently has a team of over 600 professionals, with project experience spanning over 80 cities and 16 office locations across Australia, China, India, Thailand, Singapore, and the United States. Since Arsh assumed the CEO role in 2016, the firm has witnessed a remarkable 4x growth in revenue. Space Matrix consistently ranks among Interior Design Magazine's Top 100 Design Giants and has garnered numerous International Property Awards. Additionally, the firm has been recognised as a 'Great Place to Work' for five consecutive years.



Space Matrix is at the forefront of technological advancements in workplace design. The firm has developed a proprietary technology platform that facilitates vertical integration, streamlining the fragmented workplace design industry, fostering a unified ecosystem, and delivering an enhanced client experience.



About Space Matrix:



Founded in 2001, the Singapore-headquartered firm, Space Matrix has evolved into a dynamic, agile, 21st century digital enterprise; a design consultancy that specialises in workplace design. They have developed a unique client focus that creates and delivers profitable, sustainable and future-ready workplace solutions. Their continuing mission is to transform the workplace into a positive catalyst for people to thrive, businesses to grow and collectively protect our planet. They are revolutionising the delivery of design and build services in both Asia and globally.



Space Matrix has project experience in over 80 cities and 16 office locations in Australia, China, India, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore (HQ), and the United States. Teamwork, Integrity, and Excellence guide the selection of their clients, the relationships with their business partners, the recruitment of their team members, and the delivery of their services. The firm has over 600 professionals globally and continues to push the boundaries in workplace transformation. Space Matrix offers Integrated Workplace Design Services: workplace strategy, interior design and design & build.



The Space Matrix workplace design and build model integrates transformational design strategy with unequalled speed, quality, flexibility, cost certainty delivered using best-in-class digital technology. Space Matrix manages the entire design journey from conception to construction.



