Today, Loóna: Spatial Puzzle, the cozy-gaming app, comes to Apple Vision Pro, taking advantage of the powerful capabilities of visionOS to transform the space around players, offering a unique and engaging gameplay experience.



Loóna: Spatial Puzzle is a fully immersive spatial puzzle game, designed to take players on a relaxing journey unlike anything they have experienced before. With incredible 3D imagery and its surreal lead character Lumos, players can step into a stunning display where they will embark on a series of spatial puzzles. Vision Pro seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world and unlocks powerful spatial experiences for players.



The app is the Loóna team's first product in the spatial 'Cozy Games' category - a new category of spatial 3D games with soothing optics and a relaxed, stress-alleviating environment.



Andrew Yanchurevich, co-founder and CEO of Loóna, said: "When Apple Vision Pro was announced, our team was thrilled. We have a lot of experience in creating amazing 3D dioramas, so we knew we had the skills to develop a spatial world for Vision Pro that would deliver an incredible experience for users. Our new product Loóna: Spatial Puzzle is played in the Vision Pro spatial environment that was technically impossible to imagine and execute before the existence of the new device."



"We wanted to create a truly immersive experience for users and invested significant effort, energy and creativity into developing our lead character Lumos. Like a modern-day, Al-driven Tamagotchi, Lumos interacts with players, responding with a hug or purr. The result is a cozy-gaming experience that feels incredibly real, and we genuinely believe the app is one of the best ways to experience the new Vision Pro."



The first iteration of Loona was launched in 2019 as an immersive sleepscape experience that sits at the intersection of the gaming industry, meditation, storytelling and design. Using stunning 3D dioramas, it is a wellness app that helps users stay calm during the day and guides them to a restful sleep in the evening.



Designed to take advantage of the unique capabilities of Apple Vision Pro, the Loona team rebuilt the original Loona app from scratch, transitioning from Unity3D to RealityKit. This shift was aimed at delivering a native experience on Vision Pro and laying a strong foundation for future developments. As a result, Loóna: Spatial Puzzle has become a true native platform experience, showcasing the powerful capabilities of Vision Pro and RealityKit.



Loóna is free to download from the app store and comes with 1 free puzzle - players can unlock more content through a monthly subscription plan at $19.99.



Loóna was created by four co-founders Andrew Yanchurevich, Dmitry Doryn, Sergey Gonchar, and Eugene Nevgen - a team of prolific London and Warsaw based developers who created the hugely successful MSQRD face filtering app.



For more information, please visit: https://loona.vision