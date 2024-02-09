Award-winning climate scientist and Scottish Influencer of the Year 2022 Laura Young – best known as Less Waste Laura – has been announced as an ambassador for eco startup Project Harmless, known for its innovative dog waste bags.



Project Harmless, known for its dissolvable dog poo bags, is thrilled to announce its first Brand Ambassador, Laura Young.



Laura is a climate scientist and environmental campaigner, known for her success in marshalling councils across the UK to join her call to action to ban disposable vapes.



The ethical influencer regularly appears on BBC TV, BBC Radio, Sky News and in print media, as well as working with the Marine Conservation Society, Keep Britain Tidy, and the Scottish Government.



This is the first time Laura has formally become a Brand Ambassador for a purpose led business.



“Ever since I heard about these innovative dog waste bags, I have been a loyal customer of Project Harmless. As an eco-conscious dog owner, I am always looking for ways to lower my impact on the planet, and the vision of Project Harmless aligns perfectly with this, and I am honoured to be part of their journey.” Said Laura.



“Dog waste bags pose several significant environmental issues, creating a huge amount of plastic waste in landfills lasting for hundreds of years, and when littered pollute our streets, parks, beaches, and oceans, all endangering wildlife and ruining some of our most beautiful nature spots. Project Harmless offers a genuine solution to pet owners in a world of greenwashing.” Said Laura.



“Project Harmless exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking innovation our planet desperately needs, by putting purpose before profit and I am looking forward to helping raise awareness of the underlying problem and solution.” Laura added.



“I am delighted to welcome Laura as our first Brand Ambassador. Laura embodies the ethos that epitomises Project Harmless. As a purpose driven business, our vision is to harness innovation and offer solutions that address key environmental issues rather than short-term profits.” Said George Greer, Co-founder, Project Harmless.



“Ten per cent of general waste plastic ends up in our waters, one way or another, killing over 100 million marine animals every year. And we will use nearly 10 billion dog waste bags, just in the UK this year alone. Laura’s role will act as a catalyst to amplify the need for positive change and raise awareness in responsible pet ownership, to help fight plastic pollution and its terrible consequences.” George added.



As part of the ambassadorship, Laura will collaborate with Project Harmless on various campaigns in the upcoming months.



Notes to Editors



About Project Harmless



Project Harmless was established in Edinburgh in 2021, with a mission to develop and offer innovative solutions to address key environmental issues we face in the world today. This includes the award-winning Harmless Poop Bag, made of medical grade, water-reactive, and non-toxic material. It can rapidly disintegrate in landfills and our oceans, posing no harm to the environment, marine and wildlife. Project Harmless is a Virgin StartUp, an organisational member of Dyslexia Scotland, and an accredited Living Wage Employer.



To learn more about Project Harmless, visit: https://projectharmless.com/



About Laura Young



Laura Young is an award winning climate activist, environmental scientist, and ethical influencer. ​ She was recently awarded the Scottish Influencer of the Year - Inspiration for her work. Laura started, and continues to lead, the campaign to see single-use disposable vapes banned across Scotland and the UK. This work has been nominated for a Holyrood Climate Action award, and has led the UK Government to launch a consultation on the issue.



To learn more about Laura Young, visit: https://www.lesswastelaura.com/