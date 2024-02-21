Company bike leasing is becoming increasingly popular. As a flexible and affordable mobility concept, it is an effective way to promote sustainability, employee health and motivation as well as employer attractiveness, while also making a significant contribution to the green transformation and reducing CO2 emissions. The Oldenburg-based company mein-dienstrad.de recognised this trend early on. Since it was founded in 2012, its credo has been to get people in companies on bikes and to drive forward the environmentally conscious mobility transition.



Simple and digital for environmentally friendly mobility



More and more employers are recognising how important it is to promote the health of their employees. mein-dienstrad.de offers these companies the uncomplicated leasing of company bikes as a special benefit. This gives employees the opportunity to use the company bike for both work and private purposes, which costs them up to 40 per cent less than a direct purchase. The costs can either be borne entirely by the employer or financed by the employee each month in the form of a traditional salary conversion or a conversion via a non-tariff bonus, which reduces taxable income. The term is usually 36 months and the employer assumes the role of lessee.



The company bike leasing process is extremely simple and can be implemented digitally. For this purpose, mein-dienstrad.de works with a specially developed online portal in which all important information is available in real time and which is customised for each company. The entire management of the company bikes is possible via the online tool. When implementing the company bike leasing programme, mein-dienstrad.de attaches great importance to taking individual customer requirements and wishes into account. For example, the leasing calculator for employees in the online tool is customised to the company's framework conditions and tariff specifications.



mein-dienstrad.de offers a customised service for companies of all sizes



The aim of mein-dienstrad.de is to provide company bike leasing for every company, be it SMEs, the self-employed, the public sector or large corporations. For the latter two in particular, leasing is a complex issue that requires many operational steps, such as negotiating with the parties involved in collective bargaining or preparing the roll-out in day-to-day business. This requires intensive and trusting cooperation, which mein-dienstrad.de realises through regular exchange formats, fast coordination processes and an excellent feedback and error culture. This also includes demo days on which mein-dienstrad.de comes to the company locations so that interested employees can get advice and try out bikes on site.



The classic ordering channel via stationary specialist retailers is possible with a nationwide network of around 4,500 specialist retail partners. In addition, mein-dienstrad.de offers its own online bike shop where bikes can be ordered and conveniently delivered to your home. Services such as delivery, assembly, instruction of the rider and maintenance are carried out directly at the service bike user's location. Thanks to the fully comprehensive insurance, the company bikes are optimally covered. All claims are handled directly by the in-house claims department. Individually selectable service packages round off the offer. mein-dienstrad.de offers full-service leasing and thus keeps employers' backs free.



mein-dienstrad.de is constantly working on innovations to provide an even better service. In December 2023, the new online portal and the specially developed digital mein-dienstrad.pass in the form of a QR code were launched. It bundles all the important data about the service bike and can be easily accessed via smartphone. This simplifies the leasing process for specialist dealers in particular.



Last but not least, the company is involved in current research projects, such as INFRAsense, to improve the bicycle infrastructure in the Oldenburg area and beyond on the basis of crowdsourced data and thus actively promote the environmentally friendly mobility transformation.



Watch the video here



Media Contact:

Saffron Dale

Distribution Coordinator

Acumen Media

s.dale@acumenmedia.com