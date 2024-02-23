This round-up gives vital media information about events in Brighton & Hove. Whilst every care has been taken to ensure that all the events listed are accurate at the time of going to press, VisitBrighton cannot be held responsible for any errors, omissions, or subsequent alterations. For more information, as well as images, please contact media@visitbrighton.com.



Swedish pop royalty ABBA sang their way to Eurovision victory at Brighton Dome on 6 April 1974. Visit the city between 5 – 7 April to re-live ABBA’s win 50 years later, from ABBA-themed shows, bus rides and even painting sessions, you can celebrate Swedish music royalty in style! Not around that weekend? Brighton is notorious for putting on a good show year-round, and there are events throughout the year so let the super trouper celebrations commence!



8 March

ABBA Disco Wonderland

Looking for a night of ABBA-solute magic? Well take a chance and step into the wonder of the ABBA Disco Wonderland Tour at Concorde 2. This unforgettable night will have you releasing your inner Dancing Queen and shimmying all night long like it's the 70s!



15 March

ABBA Disco at Komedia

Mamma Mia! It’s time for an ABBA Disco, come down and celebrate their greatest hits! Get ready to sing your hearts out and unleash your inner Dancing Queen to ABBA’s incredible back catalogue. This night is a must for any ABBA fan!



24 March

Super Trouper Singalong with Lorraine Bowen!

Step away from the hairbrush and let quirky songstress Lorraine Bowen guide you through a day of singing ABBA together at the Brighton Dome. Learn tips and tricks for great vocals, including breathing, diction, and performance, and get ready to say Thank You for the Music in time for the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s historic Eurovision win.

Waterloo Weekender Main Events!



28 March to 4 August 2024

Visit the ABBA exhibition at Brighton Museum & Art Gallery

You can delve into the history of the band’s triumph at the Dome with this special exhibition. Walk, dance, and sing through ABBA’s visit to Brighton through photographs, film, memories, and memorabilia and discover more about the week that catapulted the band to fame.



5 April

Arrival from Sweden with ABBA Original Musicians – The Music of ABBA

ARRIVAL From Sweden in the production “The Music of ABBA” comes to the Brighton Centre, featuring original ABBA Musicians and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. The press, the audience, and the ABBA fan club all agree this is the closest you will ever come to seeing the real ABBA live on stage.



5 – 6 April

Knowing Me, Knowing You: Family Puppet Making Fun at Brighton Dome

Have fun making tabletop puppets inspired by Swedish supergroup ABBA, then learn to animate them in a mass dance-athon with your family and friends at the end of the session. Whether you're a Super Trouper, a Fernando, or a Mamma Mia... this is the workshop for you!



6 April

GOLD, ABBA The 50th Anniversary Eurovision Win

My, my! It’s time for Waterloo to be performed again at Brighton Dome. The same stage. The same date. The same iconic songs you know and love! Charlotte Perrelli hosts an evening of ABBA favourites and Eurovision hits featuring performances by Måns Zelmerlöw, Emmelie de Forest, Katrina, Linda Martin, and Nicki French, and backed by Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus. So… how could you ever refuse?



6 April

Dynamite Waterloo at Brighton Dome Studio Theatre

Dynamite Waterloo promises to be a very special, unique occasion; an affectionate salute to one of the most popular and successful musical groups of all time. Join Stu, Sal, and a stellar line-up of special guests for an amazing afternoon of all things ABBA.



6 April

Board the ABBA-themed drag bus

If you’re looking for an experience like no other, then join this fabulous prosecco & food-filled ABBA-themed sightseeing trip across Brighton!



6 April

ABBA Anniversary Special: Neon Nights: Boogie at Pinot & Picasso

Pinot & Picasso bring the disco to the studio a Eurovision and ABBA-inspired Neon Nights artwork, Boogie. They’ll play all the dance hits to get you in the mood to get arty while you party and create your own dance floor. There will be no judges, so feel free to sing until you lose your voice.

25 – 26 May

Voulez Vous - Immersive painting at Atelier by the Sea

Boogie over to Atelier by the Sea where attendees are encouraged to dress up, or just wear something Abbaesque while artist Denise Harrison guides you to create a painting and teaches you how to paint whilst listening to ABBA songs. At lunchtime, there is an ABBA acoustic set. Sessions at 10.30 am to 4.30 pm and all the materials are provided.



20 – 21 September Eurovizcon at the Brighton Centre Eurovizcon is the UKs largest celebration of Eurovision fun, a global phenomenon bursts on to the scene this year and into the Eurovision calendar. The Brighton Centre will play host to this brand new, unique, two-day event 50 years after the contest was held at Brighton itself, seeing ABBA win with the iconic Waterloo.



Do you need more ABBA fun Chiquitita? Head to www.visitbrighton.com/thankyouforthemusic to check out all the events and become the Dancing Queen you deserve to be!