As spring unfolds its vibrant hues across London, Windsor and Brighton, Badiani, the revered Florentine gelateria, is proud to announce the latest addition to its esteemed "Shapes of Gelato" lineup: the Pistachio Gelato Croissant or “Pistachio Croiss-ato”.



Go for the signature, a freshly baked buttery croissant, stuffed with a piccolo cup (100 grams) of their signature and trademarked Buontalenti, made with four ingredients; eggs, milk, cream and sugar and topped with their viral Paolo Pomposi pistachio sauce and pistachio crumble. Or create your own with any of Badiani’s artisanal gelato or sorbets, topped with your favourite sauce and toppings.



"We're thrilled to unveil our latest creation, the Gelato Croissant," says Paolo Pomposi, the creative genius behind Badiani's innovative gelato flavours. "This creation not only captures the essence of authentic Italian gelato craftsmanship but also reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of culinary trends.”



Following the resounding success of Badiani's Pistachio Hot Chocolate, the introduction of the Pistachio Gelato Croissant or “Pistachio Croiss-ato” aims to reignite the fervour surrounding the beloved Paolo Pomposi pistachio sauce while tapping into the current craze for croissant-based desserts.



Available at all London Badiani locations every day and Badiani Brighton and Windsor on Fridays for £6.50, the Pistachio Gelato Croissant will make its debut on March 6th, just in time to infuse the approaching summer season with a touch of unparalleled indulgence. Whether enjoyed as a decadent afternoon treat or a memorable dessert experience, this culinary gem invites patrons to experience authentic Italian gelato in a whole new way.



For media enquiries, please contact:

media@badiani1932.com

07868666084