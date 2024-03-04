Off Piste Ski Trip made history in Bansko, Bulgaria, as Europe's largest Black-led ski group, dedicated to fostering a vibrant winter sports community that celebrates black culture on the slopes. The event, now in it’s second year, attracted over 200 attendees who enjoyed a pre-trip event with Red Bull, food by celebrity chef TemiTy’s Kitchen, top London DJs, and viral dance moments on the mountain. With less than 1.5% of skiers identifying as Black, Off Piste Ski Trip highlights inclusivity and entertainment as keys to broadening participation.



More than just a festival, Off Piste continues to break barriers with partners including Snow Camp, Planks and Blanqo who helped get their community prepared for the trip. Working alongside local Bulgarian ski schools and a team of skilled Black ski instructors the group have taught 175 people to ski or snowboard with the majority of attendees eager to continue progressing in the sport.



Angus Maciver, Chairman of the Ski Club of Great Britain told us, “I‘m really impressed by what the team at Off Piste are doing. Perhaps skiing appears as mono cultural yet we at The Ski Club believe it can have almost universal appeal. Off Piste is leading the way in appealing to a group who may have thought skiing wasn’t for them and showing them that it can be.”



Learn more about Off Piste Ski Trip and their mission to create unique and diverse winter sports experiences at www.offpisteskitrip.com. Follow them on social media at @offpisteskitrip.



