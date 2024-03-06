Ensana is Europe’s leading health spa hotel brand who is setting the standard for transformative health and wellness experiences across its destinations. Ensana has developed a unique innovative and integrative health concept. This combines natural healing resources with medical expertise and modern diagnostic methods to help guests achieve their personal health goals. Ensana continues to pioneer innovation in health and wellbeing, guided by ongoing scientific research.



Health Is Our Most Important Asset

Ensana stands as a custodian of Europe's healing legacies, harnessing these in progressive ways to enrich the health and wellbeing of every guest. Mark Hennebry, Chairman of Ensana, encapsulates this ethos perfectly: "We believe that everybody has a right to good health, and it is our long-term goal to provide that opportunity."



Pioneering Health Enhancement Programmes

Embracing a spirit of innovation, Ensana unveiled four groundbreaking medical programmes, each meticulously designed to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. Whether combating the effects of aging, managing stress, or promoting holistic wellbeing, all programmes begin with a comprehensive evaluation to tailor the experience to individual health goals. Recognised by the European Spas Association (ESPA) with its esteemed innovation award, these programmes exemplify Ensana's commitment to excellence in health tourism.



Anticipating the Future of Spa & Health Tourism

As Europe's population ages, the demand for wellness tourism continues to soar, signaling a promising future for the industry. With a 90% increase in wellness tourism since 2019, Ensana remains at the forefront of this burgeoning trend, poised to meet the evolving needs of its discerning clientele. Ensana has ambitious expansion plans which will enable it to keep its position as Europe's leading health spa provider. Ensana's unwavering dedication to holistic health and wellness sets a new standard for the industry. As guests embark on their journey with Ensana, they are not only benefiting from a legacy of healing but also forging a path towards a healthier, more vibrant future.



About Ensana

Established in 2019, Ensana is the leading health spa hotel brand in Europe. The group currently manages 28 hotels in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Romania and the UK. These are situated in some of Europe’s most renowned spa towns, celebrated for their natural healing resources and rejuvenating properties. Ensana has developed an innovative, integrative health concept, combining natural healing resources with current medical expertise and advanced diagnostic methods to assist guests in achieving their personal health goals. The group is committed to improving the health and wellbeing of all its valued guests.



