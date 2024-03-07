The Wild Camping Zone (Stand G20) offers visitors the chance to immerse themselves in a world of wild camping, with skills sessions and talks

* Stand G20, NEC Birmingham, 22-23 March 2024



CampWild, the pioneering project designed to enable accessible and adventurous wild camping experiences, has been named as the host of the first ever Wild Camping Zone at this year’s National Outdoor Expo.



The Wild Camping Zone (Stand G20) offers visitors the chance to immerse themselves in a world of wild camping, with skills sessions and talks provided by an extraordinary line-up of speakers.



Discussions will include conservation and rewilding, advice on kit, places to visit and details on how to get started.



Tom Backhouse, co-founder of CampWild, is a featured speaker on the Skills Stage discussing removing the barriers of wilder camping, for all. While esteemed guests will be talking in the Wild Camping Zone, including Chris Bishop and Jason Gilmour from Vango, who will reveal an innovative new wild camping ‘Kit Grade’ system. Designed in collaboration with CampWild, it aims to help adventurers select the right gear for wilder camping experiences of varying magnitudes.



Visitors can also hear from the following speakers:

• Chris D’Agorne, founder of the amazing Life To Land project, who will be talking about how to get involved in rewilding your own backyard;

• Tim Monaghan, the brilliant landscape photographer, wild camper and author of "The Essential Guide to Wild Camping", will share tops tips and guidance for all beginner wild campers;

• Environmental specialist, Abbey Dudas from Oxygen Conservation, will talk through the work they are doing to scale conservation, re-establish natural processes to protect and restore natural and built environments, and support ecotourism;

• Aydin Boyacigiller from Greenwood Music, will discuss the positive physical and mental benefits of prescribing time in nature and how he is working to deliver this within a temperate rainforest in Cornwall.



“The Wild Camping Zone aims to inspire and empower individuals to embrace the great outdoors, whether they are seasoned wild campers or planning their first off-grid wilderness adventure," said Tom Backhouse, co-founder of CampWild. "Visitors can drop in throughout the Expo, to ask any questions or to listen to talks from our speakers, where collective experiences, camp fire stories, knowledge and tips will be shared.”



CampWild is aiming to revolutionise access to nature by ‘unlocking’ Wild Spaces, which are designated areas of private land, for wild camping and adventure. The team has already unlocked spaces in British rainforests, on the banks of waterfalls, lakes and streams, in the corners of wildflower meadows, on working farms and estates, and in dense woodlands. Each Wild Space is unique in character but offers the opportunity to responsibly and sustainably experience the space, while safeguarding the conservation interests of the land owners and custodians.



Don't miss the opportunity to embark on a journey of discovery with CampWild at the National Outdoor Expo 2024. Visit the Wild Camping Zone on Stand G20 and join the team in celebrating the spirit of adventure, exploration, conservation and rewilding.



For more information, visit www.campwild.uk.



For details regarding the National Outdoor Expo, visit: https://nationaloutdoorexpo.com/.



