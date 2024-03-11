As Easter approaches, Badiani, the renowned purveyor of luxury gelato, invites you to break out of the ordinary and embrace a delectable twist on tradition.

From Hot Cross Bun gelato to classic Italian Easter cakes in three flavours, Badiani, from March 11th offers delightfully delicious and unique Pasqua treats at 13 of their locations in the UK as well as delivered straight to your door in London.



Colomba - Classica £29 / Dark Chocolate £32 / Salted Caramel £36

Serves (8).



Just like the cherished Panettone during Christmas, Colomba holds a revered place on the Easter table for Italians. Badiani presents its handcrafted Colomba, featuring a luscious dough made from premium ingredients including flour, fresh eggs, butter, and natural yeast. Choose from the classic version, adorned with zesty candied orange peel, or opt for the indulgent dark chocolate variation, rich with decadent chocolate chips. New this year is the limited edition salted caramel option, offering a delightful interplay of sweet and savoury flavours. Each cake is finished with crunchy almonds and sugar sprinkles, meticulously shaped into the iconic dove form.



To mark the launch of their traditional Italian Easter cakes, Badiani is offering a special promotion. From March 11th to Sunday, March 17th, customers who purchase a full cake will receive a complimentary Medio box of Buontalenti gelato (worth £25). This offer is available for orders placed directly through Badiani's website or redeemed via their digital loyalty card through Embargo.



Colomba by the slice - Classica or Dark Chocolate £4.50



This iconic Italian Easter cake can also be enjoyed by the slice at 13 of their locations. Pair it perfectly with Badiani's signature Buontalenti gelato, made with only eggs, milk, cream and sugar and top it off with their famous Paolo Pomposi sauces including pistachio and chocolate hazelnut for an additional cost.



Hot Cross Bun Gelato – (£4.80-£6.30 for cups/cones) or £20-£32 for takeaway boxes



Innovation meets tradition with Badiani's latest creation: Hot Cross Bun gelato. Combining the best of Italian tradition with the beloved British classic, this limited edition flavour is a decadent milk and white chocolate-based treat that embodies the spirit of Easter and Spring with an Italian twist. Each scoop blends soft, spiced hot cross bun pieces, enriched with raisins and almonds, encapsulating the essence of Easter in every bite.



The limited edition Hot Cross Bun flavour brings together the sweet, zesty lightness of the well-known hot cross bun into creamy gelato form – the perfect scoop to have sitting on top of one of the delicious freshly-made crêpes or waffles you can order in many of Badiani's shops.



Hop along to any of Badiani's shops today or jump online to order your Easter treats pronto and say Buona Pasqua, courtesy of Badiani.



