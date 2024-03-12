From counting endless sheep, to tossing and turning from dusk until dawn; for many, the perfect night’s sleep is but a dream. Reports suggest that one in five UK adults aren’t getting the recommended 7-9 hours of shut eye they should be per night; a nightmarish stat, when you consider that 66% of us cite that poor sleep is negatively affecting our mental health.



The concerns around this go far beyond the age old worries about ‘beauty sleep’: experts suggest that long term sleep deprivation can increase the risk of health conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and immunodeficiencies, as well as mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety.



“Our mind and body are intrinsically linked, and both need sleep in order to repair themselves. Without good sleep, our immune system suffers, and with a weakened immune system, we become more susceptible to infections, colds and viruses,” comments Atifa Ismailmiya-Balding, Integrative Wellbeing Therapist and resident expert at Clementine – an app dedicated to ensuring people get a sound night’s sleep.



“What’s more, poor sleep and sleep deprivation can cause a decline in mental health, contributing to depression and stress. There have been studies to suggest that a continuous lack of sleep or impaired sleep can hinder our ability to concentrate during the day, leading to reduced creativity, productivity, and in certain cases even affecting our memory.”



There are few things worse than the frustration of a sleepless night and with the challenges and side effects of sleep deprivation potentially far reaching, many of us will be looking for solutions.



Thankfully, these tried-and-tested, expert-backed products and sleep solutions will have you drifting off faster than you can say “goodnight”…





Sleep Tight Stack – Nourished

While Nourished’s piéce de rèsistance is its personalised Stack – a 3D printed gummy that is completely unique, and formulated to suit each individual’s lifestyle, health niggles, overall wellbeing goals, and tastes – the pioneering brand also offers a range of pre-blended Stacks; two of which are specifically formulated with shut-eye in mind.



Jam-packed full of sleep-inducing ingredients, Nourished’s Sleep Tight Stack is a bite-sized lullaby in gummy form. As if being vegan and sugar free wasn’t enough, the Stack features ingredients such as Tart Cherry (found to increase melatonin levels), Ashwagandha (which science suggests can improve overall sleep quality) and 5-HTP (which has been found to increase that all important REM sleep).



The best part about this product? You don’t have to take it before you go to sleep; As long as you’re consistently taking one per day, these Stacks should aid your sleep without making you drowsy throughout the day.



£37.99 / £28 subscribe and save.





Collagen+ Sleep - Nourished

Part of the Nourished Collagen+ range, Collagen+ Sleep not only helps you catch those all-important ZZZs, but also promotes healthy hair, skin, and nails in the process; so you can sleep soundly whilst your body rejuvenates. In addition to packing those miracle-ingredients Ashwagandha and 5-HTP, this Stack also includes patented vegetarian collagen complex, Ovoderm. Created from discarded egg-shells, the innovative ingredient consists of more than 400 proteins, Collagen I, V and X, glucosamine, elastin and hyaluronic acid, supporting both skin health and hydration.



RRP £44.49 / £39.99 subscribe and save.



So how and why does it work? Melissa Snover, registered nutritionist and CEO and Founder of Nourished, comments:



"We often see that sleep struggles are linked to nutritional deficiencies as our bodies rely on specific vitamins and minerals to orchestrate a restful slumber. Melatonin, the sleep hormone, is given a boost by things like Tart Cherry, making falling asleep easier. Ashwagandha, on the other hand, is well known for improving the quality of sleep, making it more likely that you’ll feel well-rested the next day.”



Snover adds: “When we don't get enough of these vitamins, or other key nutrients like B and C vitamins and zinc, it disrupts sleep processes, leading to difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or getting good quality sleep. If you equip your body with the building blocks it needs to wind down and drift off, a peaceful night is far more likely to be on the horizon."





Sleep hypnotherapy – Clementine

For some, it’s not the falling asleep that’s difficult: it’s staying that way. While different people, with different sleep patterns, circumstances, backgrounds, and environments, will respond in different ways to sleep hypnotherapy (also known as sleep hypnosis), the act of getting your mind and body into a relaxed state is a great way to end the day and an effective way to work towards a better sleep cycle.



“Sleep hypnosis is about programming the subconscious mind for better sleep, with the aim of changing thought patterns, behaviours and the attitude about sleep; while sleep meditation is about training the ‘conscious’ mind to feel relaxed and ultimately reduce stress. Our age, lifestyle and environment all contribute to our sleep quality, as well as how much we exercise and what we eat. This, coupled with good sleep hygiene, all counts towards our sleep journey.”



“Sleep hygiene is one of the pillars that we consider when trying to correct a sleep routine but using something like hypnotherapy or meditation can also be a hugely successful tool and works very well when a person is open and engaged with the process. Tailoring it around your specific needs is important though, as one size does not fit all. Just as sleep needs and patterns vary, the effectiveness of sleep hypnotherapy can also vary depending on personal characteristics and circumstances.” Comments Ismailmiya-Balding.



Clementine’s Sleep Sessions are far more than your average audio book, podcast or white noise playlist. Informed by experienced therapists, they train you to build healthy sleep habits and routines by taking you through physical and mental relaxation techniques, guided hypnosis sessions, and teach you all about healthy thought patterns (as well as how to fight off any negative nightmares that creep up on you from under the bed).



Seven-day free trial. RRP £7.99 a month, £15.99 every three months or £39.99 a year thereafter.





Weighted blanket – Echor

Whether you’re battling with anxiety, sleep conditions such as insomnia, or are generally restless before or during sleep, a weighted blanket is a proven way to ground yourself off to a peaceful slumber.



Echor’s blanket features odourless, non-toxic, and hypo-allergenic glass beads stored in small compartments, as well as breathable fabric and a washable duvet cover – all of which ensure that the blanket stays in peak condition and in one place all night long, without any infuriating lumping or uneven distribution.



Aside from replicating swaddling or hugging which, as Atifa Ismailmiya-Balding suggests, “provides a comforting reassurance and sends a soothing signal to the nervous system.”, the effects of weighted blankets come down to science:



“What I love about weighted blankets is that they provide deep pressure stimulation – also known as DPS. DPS is gentle, soft, consistent pressure which is applied across the body and can stimulate the production of serotonin. A hormone associated with feelings of relaxation and happiness, serotonin not only improves mood but is actually a precursor to melatonin, the magic hormone that signals to the mind and body that it's time to sleep,” says Ismailmiya-Balding.



RRP £109.99, currently on sale for £69.99.





MyoIce Elite – Myo Master

You might be under the impression that ice baths are exclusively for athletes and health geeks, but science suggests that cold water therapy is great way to boost endorphins and reduce cortisol, the perfect way to set you up for a blissful night’s sleep.



Sharing her thoughts about the benefits of cold-water therapy on our sleep quality, Lottie Whyte – CEO and Co-founder of MyoMaster, comments: “The benefits of cold therapy are well-documented for sports recovery and wellbeing, but I think that people are now waking up to how beneficial cold exposure can be to our sleep cycles. Research suggests that cold environments increase the production of melatonin; the naturally occurring hormone that is responsible for regulating sleep-wake cycles. In addition, cold water therapy has been found to reduce stress and stimulate the production of endorphins (those feel-good hormones that we all probably need more of).



“When you pair up this extra dose of melatonin and endorphins, with reduced cortisol (stress) levels, you’re well on your way to good quality sleep. That’s part of the reason we’re so passionate about ensuring our cold-therapy barrels come in a range of sizes, to ensure that the endless benefits are as accessible as they can be!”



The MyoIce Elite is a great step up for anyone who loves a cold shower before bed but doesn’t want to jump headfirst into the world of ice baths. The barrel takes minutes to set up and is inflatable and made from puncture proof, skin safe PVC; all it takes is a hosepipe and one metre squared space and you’re away.



RRP £999, currently on sale for £549.





So, whether you’re looking to get to sleep quicker or stay asleep for longer (or both), it’s worth giving these products a try!





