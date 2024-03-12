Thursday 07 March 2024: The industry’s brightest talent was celebrated by over 450 FPA members and guests from across the foodservice packaging industry during the Foodservice Packaging Association’s (FPA) annual awards at The Grand, Brighton.



Sponsored by AV International Solutions, judged by the FPA board, and announced by FPA Awards host, political satirist Rory Bremner, the Rising Star Awards recognise young people working within the foodservice packaging industry who have shown exceptional promise and talent in their respective fields.



“We were delighted by the number and quality of the Rising Star nominees this year”, says executive chairman of the FPA Mark Byrne. “It’s really encouraging to see so much exciting young talent already making an impact on our industry, and forging careers within the sector. These young Rising Stars are the future of foodservice packaging”.



Winners, finalists, and the companies they work for are listed below.



Winner: Bethan Williams

Company: Vegware



Highly Commended: Erika Martin

Company: NCCO



Highly Commended: Harley Penn

Company: 4 Aces



Finalist: Abigail Jones

Company: i2r Packaging



Finalist: Faith Henderson

Company: Bidfood



Finalist: Joshua Wood

Company: Cromwell



Finalist: George Rebello

Company: Go-Pak



Finalist: Adrienne Wheeler

Company: Go-Pak



Finalist: Nick Mathers

Company: kp



As the 2024 Rising Star winner, Bethan will have the opportunity to study for a Packaging Professional Level 6 Degree Apprenticeship on a part-time basis through Sheffield Hallam University. The cost of the degree is funded through the Employer Apprenticeship Scheme and the FPA will make a financial contribution to cover ancillary costs, such as travel and accommodation.



“I was completely thrilled to be nominated and shortlisted for the FPA Rising star Award, let along to be given the award”, adds Bethan. It was a night to remember and I am looking forward to completing the Packaging Professional qualification at Sheffield Hallam”.



