Flock & Hive will explore things you always wanted to know more about as well as things you didn’t know you wanted to know - like how journaling can heal physical wounds, how certain mushrooms help with focus, what are the benefits of GABA technology drinks? And what does our handwriting reveal about us?



Episodes 1-3 and the website launch on Wednesday the 6th of March. Sample episodes and articles are available here



London 6th of March 2024: In the Flock & Hive podcast, real life sisters, drinks writer & broadcaster Helena Nicklin and artist Lizzie Cane, come together in the second half of their lives to challenge old beliefs from their very traditional upbringing and ask honest questions about how the world works. Neither being 'woo woo', they discuss science alongside holistic therapies and elements of spirituality as well as taking lessons from other cultures to see how we can all improve our experience of life.



They will have conversations with different experts every week from university professors to psychic mediums, which range from hacking the senses to stave off dementia, somatic sex therapy and the psychology of colour to how to build a functional fragrance ‘wardrobe’, past life regression and why kinesiologists can heal you remotely while you’re asleep.



Speaking on the series Helena says: “As mothers in our forties with young children, we felt we could finally start unlearning some of the old thinking from our shared childhood that really doesn’t serve us anymore and take a deep dive into the more holistic stuff that was always pooh-poohed growing up to see what we might be able to start using for our own good.”



Lizzie adds: “It’s clear that a huge part of society globally has been yearning, like us, to get back to a simpler, more connected human experience. There has never been such immense interest in more natural ways of healing ourselves and exploring what else is ‘out there’ beyond what traditional science can explain and we want to find out for ourselves how things work.”



Some of the expert guests include:



Prof. Barry Smith - talking about how our senses interconnect and how that knowledge can be used for good.

Graphologist, Emma Bache - talking about the secrets hidden in our handwriting.

Prof. David Nutt - discusses GABA technology in drinks and the science behind your hangover.

Feng Shui Consultant, Kristina Hollinger - shares how you can use Feng Shui to manifest a better future.

Somatic Sex Therapist, Emily King - talks about empowering women through somatic sex therapy.

Fragrance writer, Suzy Nightingale - shares how to build a functional fragrance wardrobe.

Kinesiologist, Amanda Brooks - discusses how kinesiology can work at a distance.



The podcast is supported by a magazine website with related articles, a newsletter and social media network that aims to build a community who loves to keep learning and share their experiences with others.



Website: flockandhive.com

Social media @flockandhive



Photos available here.



A logo for a podcast



Description automatically generated



ENDS





Notes to editors



For media & press contact:

fiona@powpr.co.uk



More about Helena Nicklin



By trade, Helena is an award-winning wine and spirits writer, broadcaster, consultant, drinks influencer and judge for various international awards. With twenty two years in the drinks industry, a stint at drama school and the WSET Diploma under her belt, she has always specialised in communicating with exploring consumers through TV and radio appearances, live events, written articles and engaging video content. She writes regularly for various titles from the Daily Mail and The Sun to Luxury Lifestyle Magazine and you can see her in action in her returning Amazon Prime drinks travelogue series, The Three Drinkers, which she co-produced and co-presented.

She is loving building on her passion for drinks with Flock & Hive and bringing her fascinations to a new audience! @HelenaSips



More About Lizzie Cane



Helena’s spiritual sister from the very same mister, Lizzie Cane is a sculptor and painter with a background in commercial radio and advertising as well as being a busy mum of three boys. Her creative work centres on the human condition and how, knowingly or not, we physically bare our truth through body language and behaviour. From the figurative to the abstract, Lizzie’s artistic purpose is to encourage you, the viewer, to reflect on your own emotional experience.



Over decades, Lizzie’s own mental health journey has opened her up to new practices and approaches that were needed to challenge an apparent, ingrained way of thinking that was not serving her. She is excited to grow Flock & Hive, not only to share how we as beings can heal and extract the joy from life, but also to learn, learn and learn! @lizzie_cane

-END-