Global Mind Project's ‘Mental State of the World’ report has revealed that the UK is the second-least happy nation in the world; pipped to the post of ‘most miserable’ only by Uzbekistan. The findings – which are based on surveys from over 400,000 people in 71 countries – indicated a worldwide decline in mental health since 2020, raising the question: why are we all feeling down?



Awa Njie, Senior Psychological Wellbeing Practitioner at Living Well UK, has weighed in on why we might be glummer than before, commenting:



“While mental health is profoundly personal and no-one experiences the exact same feelings in the exact same way, the latest ‘Mental State of the World’ report seems to show that, as a nation, the UK is collectively feeling down. From speaking to clients recently, there are a few concerns that have been repeatedly cropping up: from increased feelings of anxiety around the cost of living crisis and feelings of burnout and stress around work; to sadness and worry about the news headlines. Added to this, the winter weather and darker evenings have also seen people get outside less frequently, meaning they are also more at risk of feeling isolated and alone.”



So, is there anything that can be done? Awa and several other experts think there are five things you can start doing today, and they have the science to back it up…



Go outside in the day:



While it might not sound like the most appealing way to feel better when it’s grey, cold, and windy, Awa says getting outdoors can make a huge difference to our wellbeing:



“Studies have shown that daylight plays an important role in mental health, as many of the neurotransmitters that influence how we feel are impacted by light. When this light is being registered by our eyes, it sends corresponding signals to the brain, which then drives our moods, motivation and sleep cycles. Sitting in the garden, going for a quick spin around the block on your lunchbreak, or carving out the time for a longer walk in a local park: any time spent outside can do you a world of good!”



Move your body:



Awa comments:



“Getting regular exercise can have huge benefits for our mental health, with studies showing the positive effects for anxiety, stress and depression. This is because exercise causes our bodies to release endorphins – the natural chemicals that elevate our moods and reduce stress. Think of it as a stress-relief valve for your brain!”



Lottie Whyte, Co-Founder of leading sports recovery brand MyoMaster, adds:



“Often exercise is talked about in the context of looking a certain way, rather than feeling a certain way, and that can be a blocker in itself. For those who might not have exercise as part of their daily routine already – whether that’s because they’ve never found their sport, or have been out of the game due to injury – just getting started can feel like a struggle. However, even the smallest steps can make the biggest difference mentally. Try getting started with a walk to the shops or a YouTube work-out in your living room: every movement helps!”



Get some rest:



Awa asserts that sleep is a key part of feeling happy:



“Sleep shouldn’t be treated as a ‘nice-to-have’: it’s integral for our mental wellbeing. During sleep, your brain processes information, consolidates memories, and regulates emotions, which is why when you’re sleep deprived, you're more prone to feeling irritable, anxious, or overwhelmed. However, we all know that when you’re struggling to get to sleep, worrying about the sleep you’re missing out on often leads to more sleeplessness: a vicious (and tiring!) cycle.



“To help you fall – and stay – asleep, set and stick to a nightly routine: limit screen-time as you wind-down for the day, try calming activities like reading a book or listening to soothing music, and aim to be in bed for the same time each evening.”



Registered nutritionist, and Founder and CEO of Nourished, Melissa Snover also suggests that our diets play a vital role in finding our flow with sleep; so much so, she’s created The Sleep Tight Stack to help people get all the nutrients they need in one bite. She weighs in:



“We often see that sleep struggles are linked to nutritional deficiencies as our bodies rely on specific vitamins and minerals to orchestrate a restful slumber. Melatonin, the sleep hormone, is given a boost by things like Tart Cherry, making falling asleep easier. Ashwagandha, on the other hand, is well known for improving the quality of sleep, making it more likely that you’ll feel well-rested the next day.



“When we don't get enough of these vitamins, or other key nutrients like B and C vitamins and zinc, it disrupts sleep processes, leading to difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or getting good quality sleep. If you equip your body with the building blocks it needs to wind down and drift off, a peaceful night is far more likely to be on the horizon.”



Eat better, feel better:



Building on this, Melissa comments that the nutrients we get can have a huge impact on how we feel. She says:



“Nutrition is a fantastic way to support mental health and wellbeing. Looking after yourself physically is a key pillar in supporting our wider happiness, whether that’s through our diet or additional nutrients and vitamins. Studies have shown that a balanced diet can improve feelings of depression or anxiety, so ensuring that we give ourselves nutrient rich foods is a brilliant first step to a happier life.



“Getting vital vitamins – like 5-HTP, which can support mental well-being and contribute to mood regulation and healthier sleep patterns; and beta glucan, which supports mental wellbeing as it helps to improve mood – can have a huge boost.”



Connect with others:



Last but not least, Awa suggests that interacting with others can be a great way to feel happier, commenting:



“Humans are inherently social creatures, so connecting with others fosters a sense of belonging and support. Reports suggest that people in communities with higher levels of social cohesion have lower rates of mental health problems than those in neighbourhoods with lower cohesion, irrespective of other factors like wealth. If you’re feeling down, reach out to someone: try visiting a family member or texting a friend. You could also reach out to a listening service if you’d rather speak to someone privately about how you’re feeling. After all, a problem shared can feel like a problem halved.”