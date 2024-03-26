Data from Sport England has shown that almost 1 in 3 children are now leaving primary school unable to swim

Baby and children’s swimwear specialist, Splash About today announced the launch of its Adjustable Swim Vest for children aged 6-10 years. Based on its multi-award winning range of learn to swim products, this swim vest is slim, lightweight and robust with adjustable straps for long term wear. Designed to build confidence in the water and develop swimming skills, the Adjustable Swim Vest is available now from splashabout.com with an RRP of GBP25.



“Data from Sport England has shown that almost 1 in 3 children are now leaving primary school unable to swim, which equates to almost 2 million children across the UK,” commented Lesley Beach, Finance and Operations Director at Splash About International.



Lesley continued, “There are a number of factors this could be contributed to; the pandemic meant closed pools and lost lessons and today the cost-of-living crisis means swimming lessons are being cut from the family budget. Our Adjustable Swim Vest will help children get back in the pool safely.”



Splash About’s Adjustable Swim Vest is made from durable neoprene with non-removable puncture proof floats, the shoulder and waist straps can be altered to fit a growing child and the crotch strap means this swim aid will not ride up when in the water.



In addition, children will be in the correct position in water for learning to swim and won’t be reliant on holding onto floats meaning they will have more freedom of movement in the water. The unisex bright yellow colour and star design makes it a good investment – and children can easily be seen in the water! As a bonus this swim vest also dries quickly and packs flat so it’s ideal to take on holiday when many children advance their swimming skills with daily pool practice.



