Launches 28th of March on all major podcast platforms as an ongoing weekly series and will be available on Apple and Spotify

The first three guests are Gary Neville, Serge Pizzorno and Vinnie Jones

A preview of the first episode is available to watch HERE and listen to HERE



[London, 28th March 2024] – Legendary sports broadcaster Geoff Shreeves will combine his two greatest passions in his first-ever podcast Football, Music and Me, a new ongoing weekly podcast. Renowned for his incisive interviews and deep understanding of both sports and entertainment, Geoff will invite listeners into intimate conversations with icons from the realms of football and music.



Geoff will explore the profound influence of football and music on the lives of his illustrious guests, who include Vinnie Jones, Gary Neville, Serge Pizzorno, Jamie Redknapp, David Moyes, Beverly Knight and Glen Hoddle. The series will offer unprecedented insights into their passions and experiences, from the electrifying energy of the pitch to the emotive power of the soundtracks that shaped their lives.



At the heart of the podcast lies a commitment to philanthropy, as Geoff shines a spotlight on the remarkable work of Legends Of Football in support of Nordoff & Robbins, the UK's largest music therapy charity. With over £8.5 million raised, the podcast serves as a platform to amplify the charity's mission of harnessing the healing power of music. A portion of the profits from the podcast will go to this incredible cause.



Geoff says: "I'm thrilled to launch Football, Music and Me and explore the undoubted synergy between two of my greatest passions. Through candid conversations with legendary figures from football and music, we aim to celebrate the enduring impact of these cultural phenomena on our lives."



Jon O’Donnell, chief executive of Viral Tribe, says: “Geoff is known throughout the football world for his astute analysis and reporting. But there is also another, lesser-known side to Geoff, which is his passion for music and his work for the fantastic charity Nordoff & Robbins.



“Geoff brings a wealth of expertise to the podcast and has opened up his black book to sit down with some of the biggest characters in football and music.”



The first 3 episodes are confirmed as follows:



Episode 1: Gary Neville - 28th of March

Geoff talks to England and Manchester United legend Gary Neville, who explains why he turned to the guitar to take his mind off the pressure of the game. The star also reveals all about playing on stage with The Charlatans, accidentally blanking Harry Styles, and his fear over making his DJ debut this summer. He also tells Geoff about his lucky white underpants and his all-nighter after winning the Champions League in 1999.



Episode 2: Serge Pizzorno - 4th of April

Geoff chats to Kasabian legend Serge Pizzorno, a life-long Leicester City fan who opens up about almost making it as a footballer as a youth player for Nottingham Forest. He chats about how football keeps him grounded, how he nicked a Christmas tree from Stamford Bridge, and THAT legendary goal on Soccer AM. Serge also addresses the fan theories that Kasabian were behind Leicester’s historic title win in 2016.



Episode 3: Vinnie Jones - 11th of April

Geoff meets footballer-turned-Hollywood-hardman Vinnie Jones, who recalls blaring his ghetto blaster in the Wimbledon dressing room throughout the 80s and 90s - and the truth behind Brian Clough smashing it to bits. Vinnie’s mad tales include singing Puppy Love with Donny Osmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s living room, Elton John trying to woo him to sign for Watford, and why he turned down a Christmas single with Simon Cowell.



A preview of the first episode can be accessed here along with the podcast artwork and press images of Geoff: Football, Music And Me



Football, Music and Me launches on March 28.



Listen and subscribe here: https://podfollow.com/1736596723/view

YouTube: @FootballMusicandMe





ENDS



Notes to editors



For media inquiries, interview requests, or further information, please contact:



Alistair Foster

alistair@viral-tribe.com

07785 193 452



About Geoff Shreeves



Geoff is a much-loved and revered sports presenter and reporter, becoming a nationally recognised face at Sky Sports where he became known for his probing questions from the touchline and insightful analysis.



About Legends Of Football



Legends Of Football is an esteemed annual sporting gala dedicated to celebrating the achievements of footballing icons while raising funds for Nordoff & Robbins, the UK's largest music therapy charity. Since its inception, Legends Of Football has raised over £8.5 million to support the charity's invaluable work in transforming lives through music.



About Nordoff & Robbins



Nordoff & Robbins is a leading music therapy charity dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals through the transformative power of music. By providing tailored music therapy sessions, the charity supports people of all ages and abilities, empowering them to overcome physical, emotional, and cognitive challenges.



About Viral Tribe



Viral Tribe delivers next-level podcasting for high-performing people. We are a talent-driven podcast production house powered by creativity, experience, and a sprinkle of science. We are the one-stop shop for creativity, production, and going viral. Find out more at www.viraltribepods.com.